Ford Ranger Sales Lose Nearly Half Segment Share During Q2 2022
RANGER -52.64% 16,201 34,205 -42.03% 33,840 58,371. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 1,255 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 70 percent compared to 4,125 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Ranger sales decreased about 60 percent to 2,491 units. MODEL...
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
Ford Edge Top Ranked Vehicle In U.S. For Brand Loyalty In May 2022
The Ford Edge has enjoyed some success in recent months, posting a healthy 19.24 percent sales increase in Q1 of this year and ranking fourth in the mid-size and full-size mainstream crossover segment in the U.S. with a 6 percent market share. And even though it’s on the brink of being discontinued, the Ford Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022, according to new data from IHS Markit, with an impressive 71.2 percent score.
Ford Brand Once Again Ranked Second For Non-Luxury Shoppers
The Ford brand has long held the second spot among non-luxury shoppers on Kelley Blue Book’s quarterly Brand Watch report, behind Toyota, which has largely held onto first place for the past four years. However, Ford briefly took that spot from Toyota in Q4 2021 before giving it back in the first quarter of this year. Now, KBB has released its Q2 2022 Brand Watch report, and nothing has changed in terms of that particular order, either.
Lincoln Aviator Outsells Cadillac XT6, Audi Q7, Infiniti QX60 In Q2 2022
Lincoln Aviator sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Lincoln Aviator deliveries totaled 5,983 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 4 percent compared to 5,770 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first...
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford EV Battery Master Plan Prioritizes Joint Venture With SK
A new Ford EV battery master plan was revealed late last month, outlining a vast number of deals the automaker has been working on to secure the raw materials it needs moving forward from suppliers around the globe. Part of that plan involves FoMoCo’s recently-finalized joint venture with SK On, dubbed BlueOvalSK, which has been in the works for some time now. However, while it may seem like Ford is somewhat shunning SK by securing materials from a number of other sources, that isn’t the case at all, as Lisa Drake, Ford’s vice president of EV Industrialization elaborated on during a recent question and answer session related to this Ford EV announcement.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
Ford Patent Filed For Air-Ground Last-Mile Delivery System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an air to ground last-mile delivery system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 26th, 2021, published on July 28th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0237554. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has done quite a bit of experimentation with...
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own
The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
Ford EV Segment Share Continues To Expand In 2022
Ford EV segment share has grown steadily over the past several months, largely due to the launch of the E-Transit and Ford F-150 Lightning, which have joined the Ford Mustang Mach-E in the automaker’s all-electric lineup. EV sales in general have also been on the rise for some time now, most recently spurred on by rising gas prices. Regardless, Ford EV segment share continued to grow in the second quarter of this year, the automaker recently revealed via its July sales report.
Lincoln Ranked Third In 2022 China Tech Experience Index Study
It took some time for Lincoln to find its footing in China, but the luxury brand has enjoyed a surge in that country in recent months in spite of lagging behind some rivals in J.D. Power’s 2021 China Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study. Now, after the launch of the new, tech-focused Lincoln Zephyr, things are looking up for the luxury brand in China, as it shot all the way up to a third place ranking in this year’s TXI Study.
The Federal Tax Credit Will Return for Almost All EVs Sold in the U.S
The $7,500 federal tax credit for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars was introduced 11 years ago. Tesla, GM, and Toyota are currently in a bad place since competitors like BMW, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Subaru, Fiat, Ford, Volvo, or Hyundai can still tap those funds. The federal tax credit for EVs...
Ford CFO John Lawler Says Stake In Rivian Is Worth $2 Billion
Things got off to a splendid start for upstart EV automaker Rivian, which raised a considerable amount of money from the likes of Ford, Amazon, and numerous other investors before enjoying one of the largest IPOs in history last year. However, the company’s stock price soon came crashing down, mostly because of supply chain constraints and their resulting impact on production. Ford has also sold millions of its Rivian shares in recent weeks after estimating that it earned $8.2 billion from those investments in Q4 of 2021 alone, a value that promptly took a nose dive along with share prices. Regardless, Ford CFO John Lawler recently revealed that Ford still owns a significant stake in Rivian while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call.
Ford Patent Filed For Pothole Avoidance Detection System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pothole avoidance detection system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 26th, 2022, published on August 4th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0242404. The Ford Authority Take. Prior to filing a patent for a trailer sideswipe avoidance system...
Lincoln Dealers To Offer 14-Day Money Back Guarantee On CPO Vehicles
Lincoln dealers have performed rather well in terms of loyalty and customer service in recent studies, even amidst numerous supply chain-related challenges. Regardless, a general lack of inventory has driven demand for certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles through the proverbial roof, spawning new competition and prompting Ford to offer its customers a 14-day, 1,000-mile money-back guarantee from the date of sale for those that are not satisfied with their CPO purchase starting this past February. Now, according to a dealer letter recently seen by Cars Direct, Lincoln dealers will soon be offering the same sort of guarantee, too.
The Best Generator Deals of 2022: Honda, Generac, Predator, and More
A generator is a great item to have if you’re a homeowner. Whether you need backup power to your home or workshop or want to power up the RV or tailgate party, they come in handy year-round. House generators are especially nice to have during the hurricane and storm seasons coming up this fall and winter.
