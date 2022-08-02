Read on doorcountypulse.com
Chalk the Door
In keeping with the Door County Libraries’ summer theme of Ocean of Possibilities, Chalk the Door participants were encouraged to draw and decorate oceanic creatures, whether real or imaginary. To accompany the free chalk drawing, Sturgeon Bay Sunrise Elementary School art teacher Megan Jain hosted sessions at four libraries to discuss chalk art and mosaics.
DCHS Featured Pet: Lilly
Lilly is a wonderful, 3½-year-old dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This fun gal enjoys frolicking in the water and playing ball. Like all dogs at WHS, Lilly (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50692698) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with...
Dance Party Fitness Class Aug. 10
Join professionally trained dancer Willa Wilde for a Dance Party Fitness class Aug. 10, 7 pm, at Uptown Wellness Studio, 10579 Country Walk Lane, Unit 22, in Sister Bay. This high-energy class with various styles of dance and fun music will get you moving and feeling good. The cost is $15; the class is limited to eight students; and no dance experience is needed. Register at northerndoor.recdesk.com. Questions? Email [email protected]
GEO-DC Capital Campaign Starts with a Dance
The Greater Escarpment Organization of Door County (GEO-DC) is launching its capital campaign – to raise funds to build an educational center at the top of the hill in Ellison Bay – during a dinner and dance Aug. 25 at the Fernwood Gardens Ballroom at Mr. G’s, 5890 Hwy 57 south of Jacksonport. The evening will feature a cash bar opening at 6 pm, a buffet dinner at 6:30 pm and live music by the Swingin’ Door Big Band.
Peninsula Poetry: Nancy Rafal
In 1994, Nancy Rafal and her husband, Harry, left the Chicago area and moved to Baileys Harbor. She took a poetry-appreciation class with Barbara Larsen, started writing semiseriously and joined the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets. Rafal served as its treasurer and held the same position with the Wisconsin Writers Association.
Garden Concert at UUFDC Aug. 12
The Birch Creek Jazz Ambassadors will perform Aug. 12, 6:30 pm, in the garden of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County (UUFDC) to celebrate the church’s 25th anniversary. The Jazz Ambassadors group comprises five to eight advanced students who are attending Birch Creek’s Jazz Session and who audition...
Laufer Up Next in Dickinson Poetry Series
Paulette Laufer will take the Dickinson Poetry Series stage at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County (UUFDC) on Aug. 10, 7 pm. Laufer – featured in the Peninsula Pulse’s Peninsula Poetry column in early April – will share some of the varied poems she’s written since moving to Door County in 2015 and highlight the geographical origins of several poems. The selection also reflects a return to her love of poetry after a hiatus.
Letter to the Editor: Not a Fan of New Signage
Congratulations, Baileys Harbor! You win, hands down. I felt Sister Bay held the title easily with our top-of-the-bluff tenements (not bad-looking buildings, but, like tenements in Chicago, too many buildings in too little space, destroying our village bluff) and our two big warehouse buildings, far out of proportion with the rest of the village.
$26,000 Awarded During July 100+WWC Event
The 100+ Women Who Care (100+WWC) of Door County recognized and awarded grants to three local nonprofits during the organization’s July giving event. In four years, the circle has grown to 366 givers and has awarded more than $328,000 to 41 nonprofit organizations. Door County Partnership for Children and...
Peninsula Pulse July 22-29, 2022
Gibraltar Area School District educators are preparing to offer public 4-year-old kindergarten (4K), making the district one of the last in the state to offer the program. But when 4K classes start Sept. 6, Gibraltar certainly will not be starting from scratch. New Gibraltar Elementary Principal Lauren Ward has taught older children, but she earned […]
Land Trust Gathering Celebrates Conservation Efforts
Door County Land Trust will host its annual gathering for its members and the public Aug. 21, 3-6:30 pm, at the conservation-easement property of Sandy and Ed Miller, 2401 E. Meadow in Baileys Harbor. The event will include an introduction of the Land Trust’s new executive director, Emily Wood, who...
seehafernews.com
WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
Letter to the Editor: A Tribute to a Friend: Francha Barnard
Baileys Harbor lost one of our own last week. You might have seen her walking around town – a little lady, in all kinds of weather, striding through a town she loved. Francha had her hands, thoughts, beliefs and convictions in many endeavors. You might have observed her in action at our town meetings over the years adding her voice and concerns. Oh, we can’t forget her two Ps – poetry and politics!
Staying on Pace: Door County Half Marathon
Runners don’t have to go it alone at the Door County Half Marathon. Krista Eliot, wife of founder David Eliot, has been leading the pace team since 2013, helping guide runners to a successful finish. Eliot, a veteran of 40 marathons and both the New Balance and Nike pace...
Door Shakespeare Fundraiser Moves Online
This year, Door Shakespeare will replace its annual gala with an online fundraiser, All’s Well That Ends Well, which will open Aug. 13, during the last two weeks of the season. It includes an auction featuring dining and entertainment experiences and items for the home, and participants will be able to donate to the theater’s fundraising initiatives.
WLUC
Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
Dog Lovers, Assemble!
Join the Door County Historical Society for its second annual Dog Days on Aug. 6, 10 am – 3 pm, at the Heritage Village, next to Crossroads at Big Creek at 2041 Michigan St. in Sturgeon Bay. hot dogs with a variety of toppings, a presentation about...
New Ace Location Getting Finishing Touches
The new space for Sturgeon Bay’s Ace Hardware store on Egg Harbor Road, across from McDonald’s, is shaping up for what’s expected to be an autumn move from the existing space at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Egg Harbor Road in downtown Sturgeon Bay. Majority shareholder...
New Children’s Book Features Anderson Dock
Julie House, a local author of four children’s books, is featuring Anderson Dock in her fifth work, Silas Takes a Stand, set to be released this month. The rhyming picture book is part of a series, Furables, that’s geared toward children ages 2-8. The first four works feature pets of House’s family and friends, as well as true stories that teach life lessons about fear, temptation, anger and love.
Music and Art at Angela Lensch Gallery
Fine artist and musician Bobbie Blackburn will be at the Angela Lensch Gallery on Aug. 11 for the debut of her peace, moon and dream catchers, whose frames she creates from branches or recycled tomato cages. She then adds fabric and braids them with leather, hemp, jute, linen and/or cotton twine, and she crowns them with stones, beads, flowers, feathers, charms, antique buttons, vintage costume jewelry or even Lake Superior agates.
