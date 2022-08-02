This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The US and the UK are in the midst of a major heat wave, facing record daily high temperatures. On top of that, electric bills are about to skyrocket in many states. Though it's tempting to cool off by filling your home with as much cold air as possible, blasting your air conditioner can make your electricity bill soar even higher, putting some noticeable strain on your budget.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO