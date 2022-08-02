Read on www.zdnet.com
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in August 2022
Here at Electrek, we have spent endless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
electrek.co
The coolest electric bikes (and other fun stuff!) we saw at Eurobike 2022
Eurobike 2022, one of the largest bicycle trade shows in the world, took on a new life this year as it moved to a larger venue in Frankfurt, Germany. Electrek was on site to check out all the latest news and unveilings from the electric bike world. We also want...
electrek.co
Tesla applies to patent more precise GPS antenna for self-driving and navigation
Tesla has applied to patent a new multi-band GPS antenna that it believes will be more precise for self-driving and navigation applications. The automaker describes the new device in the abstract of the new patent application:. A multi-band antenna system is provided. The antenna system can be placed under and...
topgear.com
Triumph and Williams’ electric sports bike looks as awesome as you expect
In a time of noise complaints and pricey petrol, could this become the perfect track day bike?. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Remember a bit over a year ago when Triumph released a series of sketches...
Find Inner Peace With Lego Car Kits From Amazon
When work on the "dream car" in your garage inadvertently taught the neighbor’s kid about the dark side of the English language.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
electrek.co
New electric bike with massive battery claims to be able to climb Mount Everest on a single charge
Colorado-based Optibike is one of the oldest electric bicycle companies in the United States, and so they know a thing or two about building high-performance e-bikes. But the new Optibike R22 Everest seems to go above and beyond what anyone could have asked for, claiming to have enough battery to climb Mount Everest on a single charge.
Flying car 'Switchblade' with foldable wings and a retractable tail gets FAA approval
It can fit inside your garage.
techeblog.com
Inventor Creates Motorized IKEA Sofa Using Old Hoverboard Hardware
A motorized IKEA sofa isn’t the most practical of furniture pieces, but when you have old hoverboard hardware laying around, this is the result, or at least for an inventor and his group of friends in Berlin. They just so happened to have a few broken hoverboards laying around, along with an electric bike battery, so they hacked together a functional drivetrain.
electrek.co
New photos show SONDORS prepping its low-cost electric motorcycle for delivery (for real this time)
This isn’t the first time we’ve reported that SONDORS is ready to deliver its Metacycle electric motorcycle to pre-order customers. But to be fair, it’s not the first time the Southern California-based company has said it was ready for deliveries. But now with photos of Metacycles purportedly in SONDORS’ domestic logistics facilities, the first bikes could finally be heading on their way to riders.
CNET
Save Money on Electric Bills: The Trick Is Setting the Right Thermostat Temperature
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The US and the UK are in the midst of a major heat wave, facing record daily high temperatures. On top of that, electric bills are about to skyrocket in many states. Though it's tempting to cool off by filling your home with as much cold air as possible, blasting your air conditioner can make your electricity bill soar even higher, putting some noticeable strain on your budget.
ZDNet
How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)
Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
ZDNet
Instantly match any color you like with this $84 mini color sensor
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Photographers, design pros, and DIYers are all too familiar with the sometimes insurmountable problem of trying to match an existing color perfectly. But there is no longer any need to drive yourself crazy using trial and error because you can now instantly match any color you see with the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2.
ZDNet
Microsoft to roll out native Teams app optimized for Apple silicon in the coming months
Microsoft has been testing a beta of the Apple-silicon-optimized version of Teams since April this year. Today, August 3, Microsoft officials said this new Teams client for Mac would start rolling out to customers "in increments over the coming months". Microsoft has been working to optimize its key Microsoft 365...
ZDNet
Amazon is buying robot vacuum company iRobot in a $1.7 billion dollar deal
Amazon is buying robot vacuum cleaner company iRobot in a deal valued at approximately $1.7 billion. iRobot is best known for the Roomba, the autonomous vacuum cleaner that finds its way around household obstacles to vacuum floors completely on its own. It also makes robot mop devices, too. Colin Angle,...
electrek.co
Ride1Up Core-5 updated as low-cost 28 MPH commuter electric bike with longer range
Ride1Up’s Core-5 electric bike has received an upgrade to improve its already popular position as a cost-effective $1,195 commuter electric bike. The first major update to the Ride1Up Core-5 appears to be increasing the battery capacity to achieve longer range. Boosting battery size has been a popular move lately,...
ZDNet
End your connection worries with $10 off this 13-port docking station
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Some days, it seems like we're truly living in the golden age of wireless tech that companies like Apple keep promising us. Other days, you come home to your PC setup or charging station and see that there are still an awful lot of wires hanging around.
Freethink
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
ZDNet
How to switch to a Prime Student membership
If you're starting college this month, or are already a college student, you're probably aware that expenses stack up pretty fast. From ordering and renting textbooks to buying groceries, there always seems to be something that's adding to your bills. Having just graduated in May, I've gone through my fair...
