Read on www.crosstimbersgazette.com
Related
Highland Village to spray for mosquitoes after trap tests positive for WNV
The city of Highland Village will spray for mosquitoes in the Castlewood area Friday, Saturday and Sunday after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile Virus. City crews will spray in the morning hours and will concentrate spraying efforts on the habitat of the Culex mosquito by spraying the creeks, drainage culverts and wooded wet areas, the city said in a news release Friday morning. See the spray map for the specific spray areas.
Applicant withdraws plan for warehouses on FM 407
The applicant who wanted to put two “last-mile” warehouses on FM 407 has withdrawn its plans with the town of Flower Mound and the Matter is now closed, according to a Flower Mound Town Council member. Dalfen representatives said they thought the proposed development would fit in well...
Argyle police hosting active shooter response training
Next week, the Argyle Police Department will conduct its first class on how area residents can respond to active shooter situations. It’s called “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” (CRASE), and officers will offer more of these classes if there is interest from community members. Argyle Police...
Weir: CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue discusses human trafficking
Ranch Hands Rescue (RHR), in Argyle, is a human and animal sanctuary founded on hope and healing for the long-term recovery of trauma victims, special needs animals, and male survivors of sex trafficking. The RHR Counseling Center specializes in treating more complex trauma cases, such as victims of severe and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407
The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407. Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
Denton County holds first of two transportation bond hearings
More than 75 people attended a Tuesday afternoon transportation bond workshop hosted by the Denton County Commissioners Court at the Denton County Courthouse, including officials from Double Oak, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores – to name a few. The workshop was held under the “committee of the whole” concept...
Extreme heat, lack of rain make for miserable month
There’s little to say about July in North Texas that you don’t already know. It’s hot and exceptionally dry, and likely to stay that way for another few weeks, maybe months. This past July might be the hottest and driest since reliable records were kept in Denton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Lewisville creating nonprofit center
The city of Lewisville announced last month that it is providing funding assistance to help create a nonprofit center in Lewisville that will greatly increase the city’s capacity to help those in need. Lewisville City Council gave its approval to move forward on the plans for the new “Serve...
From the Firehouse — July 2022
With our region experiencing above average temperatures over the past month and numerous heat advisories, the Denton County ESD #1 would like to remind out community about the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, which can be a life-threatening condition.
Local pastor accompanies parishioners on Judgment Day bike ride
Late last month, a local pastor joined two of his parishioners on a “how tough are you” challenging bike ride called Judgment Day. Once a year in late August, the road cyclist community holds an annual event called Hotter than Hell where they ride 100 miles of mostly flat roads around Wichita Falls. Not to be outdone, the local mountain bike community, Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association, chooses the last weekend in July to hold their version of such an event called Judgment Day.
Denton County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, rising cases
In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported Friday that it has confirmed five more COVID-19 deaths and hundreds more new cases. Last week, the county reported for the first time in several months that it is no longer at the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points that continue to rise. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but is now 229.6. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 5.6, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 5.5%, up from 0.8% on May 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Argyle approves variance to noise ordinance for Stonecrest construction
The Argyle Town Council voted last week to allow for construction on the Stonecrest Road project to begin earlier and last longer than the current noise ordinance allows. During the council meeting, Robert White, Argyle’s director of public works, said the intense heat this summer decreases workers’ productivity and can hinder the quality of the product. He presented a handful of options that could help keep the project on schedule and still provide a good quality product. The current town noise ordinance prohibits work from being done on weekdays before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m., but the town council approved a temporary variance to allow for construction work no earlier than 5 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m., giving crews an additional five hours per day, during cooler parts of the day, to get paving and sawing done well. The weekend noise ordinance was not changed.
New 988 suicide and crisis lifeline makes it easier to get help quick
Earlier this month, the U.S. transitioned the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from a 10-digit number to 988, an easier-to-remember number for 24/7 crisis care. The lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, follows a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Communications Commission, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to put crisis care more in reach for people in need, according to a news release from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Denton County MHMR hotline, 940-762-0157, and the 10-digit national hotline will stay in effect, but the new 988 line will be easier for people in a crisis situation to call and get help, said Pam Gutierrez, COO of the Denton County MHMR Center.
Sheriff’s Office hiring amid detention officer shortage
Jails across the nation are facing significant shortages of detention officers. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is currently at around 50% staffing with over 100 openings. We are struggling to keep our detention officer to inmate ratio at what the state regulates. Our detention officers are working longer days...
Bull Bash returns to Denton County Cowboy Church Arena
The Denton County Cowboy Church will be holding its annual Bull Bash in its fully covered rodeo arena on Aug. 13, with cowboys and cowgirls of all ages and skill levels testing their grit against bucking stock, including sheep, calves, steers, junior bulls and open bulls. Starting Monday, entries can...
Double Oak mayor resigns
Double Oak Mayor Von Beougher announced his resignation on Thursday, effective immediately. “In order for the council, citizens and staff to focus on the essential business of the town during this important budget cycle, I’ve decided to resign as the mayor of Double Oak,” the letter says. Beougher...
Argyle calls for investigation into Town Hall incident
The Argyle Town Council held a special meeting Monday night to authorize a third-party investigation into an alleged incident involving Mayor Bryan Livingston and some staff members last month. On May 31, the majority of council voted to end Town Administrator Rich Olson’s contract, a decision with which Livingston strongly...
Update: Rheudasil Park ribbon-cutting event postponed
The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Rheudasil Park, 2401 Lake Forest Blvd, originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed by nearly a month. The event to celebrate the park’s redesign has been rescheduled from July 30 to Aug. 27, according to a news...
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0