Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap

From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
Motley Fool

Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday

The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
CoinDesk

MicroStrategy Shares Surge as Michael Saylor Puts Full Focus on Bitcoin

MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is up nearly 15% on Wednesday, helped by a modest rally in bitcoin (BTC) and news late Tuesday that Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO to become executive chairman. The software company's president, Phong Le, will become CEO. The management changes will allow for the company's...
CoinDesk

Data Provider DeFiLlama De-emphasizes Double-Counted Crypto Deposits After Saber Revelation

Crypto data website DeFiLlama has changed the way it presents a key decentralized finance (DeFi) metric in response to a recent CoinDesk article. On Thursday, DeFiLlama switched off its default display of protocols’ double-counted crypto assets, lowering some blockchains’ “total value locked” (TVL) – an all-important metric of popularity in “decentralized finance” (DeFi) – by billions of dollars.
CoinDesk

The Fake Team That Made Solana DeFi Look Huge

CoinDesk reporters Danny Nelson and Tracy Wang on Thursday released a bombshell report that could tarnish the reputation of the entire Solana ecosystem. More than that, the dizzying tale highlights serious social vulnerabilities across blockchain and crypto development and investing. At the center of the story is a network of...
CoinDesk

Crypto's Institutional Narrative: Less Dead Than It Seems?

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One would be forgiven for thinking the crypto institutional narrative is dead. Tesla sold bitcoin. Cboe took a huge write-down on the exchange it bought last year. Even Cathie Wood and ARK sold $COIN!. But taking a deeper look, NLW...
CoinDesk

Master of Anons: How a Crypto Developer Faked a DeFi Ecosystem

Something about Sunny Aggregator felt off-kilter to the cryptocurrency user known as Saint Eclectic. Sunny was the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) app to hit Solana during that blockchain’s scorching bull run last summer, when its native token jumped fivefold. Sunny was barely two weeks old by early September, but billions of dollars in crypto were flooding this yield farm.
CoinDesk

Rare Signal Hinting at Bitcoin Price Bottom Emerges

Predicting a bear market bottom is like catching a falling knife. Even so, traders often attempt to predict one based on how the price behaved relative to critical indicators during previous bear runs. The assumption here is that history will repeat itself. One such rare signal has emerged, suggesting bitcoin's...
Fortune

Ethereum options surge points to ‘flippening,’ but surpassing Bitcoin is likely still far off

The buzz surrounding the upcoming Ethereum “merge”—a technology upgrade that is poised to make the blockchain more efficient—has been moving the crypto market of late. This has in turn led Ethereum bulls on crypto Twitter to ask “wen flippening?”—referring to a future moment where Ether (ETH) overtakes Bitcoin (BTC) as the top coin by market cap.
CoinDesk

Crypto’s Future Depends on Security, Ledger Exec Says

Crypto exchanges and other intermediaries such as cross-chain bridges are where the latest series of crypto hacks on internet-based “hot” wallets have been taking place. Exchanges need to put in additional security measures, said Alex Zinder, global head of hardware wallet maker Ledger Enterprises. Zinder said on CoinDesk...
