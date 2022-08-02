Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the dredge Ellis Island has returned to Dare County to assist the Liberty Island with the Buxton beach renourishment project. On Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, the Ellis Island resumed dredging operations in Buxton after 10 days of work on the Town of Nags Head’s beach renourishment project. The Ellis Island used the landing point that was previously being used by the Liberty Island (located near the south end of Tower Circle in Buxton) and began pumping north in front of the Outer Banks Motel around 12 p.m. on August 2, 2022.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO