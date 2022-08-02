Read on www.obxtoday.com
Roscoe “Pete” Lacy, Jr.
Roscoe “Pete” Delias Lacy, Jr., age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 2, 1940 to the late Roscoe Delias Lacy and Maggie Chappell Lacy, he was the loving husband of Nell Meads Lacy. Pete was formerly the General Manager for Miles Jennings. A founding member of the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a former member of the Elizabeth City Rotary and a former Board Member for Essex Bank.
Rick Lee Stickle
Rick Lee Stickle, age 58, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was born in Washington, PA on September 23, 1963 to the late Thomas Wiley Stickle and Mary Margaret Dunn Stickle. Rick served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as an Aviation Electrician. He enjoyed spending time on the water and working in his yard but, most of all, he loved his family.
Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158
A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Currituck Farm Festival set for October 1
Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 1st from 12:00 – 4:00 for the Currituck Farm Festival, a celebration of our agriculture heritage. This event will be held at the Currituck County Center of NC Cooperative Extension at 120 Community Way in Barco, NC. This event was so much fun...
Dredge Ellis Island to assist in Buxton beach renourishment project
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the dredge Ellis Island has returned to Dare County to assist the Liberty Island with the Buxton beach renourishment project. On Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, the Ellis Island resumed dredging operations in Buxton after 10 days of work on the Town of Nags Head’s beach renourishment project. The Ellis Island used the landing point that was previously being used by the Liberty Island (located near the south end of Tower Circle in Buxton) and began pumping north in front of the Outer Banks Motel around 12 p.m. on August 2, 2022.
Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Wednesday evening hit-and-run
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help with any information they might have involving in a hit-and-run incident that occurred late Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022. Between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unidentified male was struck by a southbound vehicle on US 158 near Peachtree...
Roberts named August 2022 Dare County Employee of the Month
Olga Roberts, who serves as a senior foreign language interpreter for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for August 2022. The award was presented to Roberts by Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health Nurse...
26 graduate from COA’s College and Career Readiness program
College of The Albemarle (COA) held their College and Career Readiness Graduation on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the COA Performing Arts Center. There were 26 graduates for the program this year. Bettie Parker, former Elizabeth City Mayor and former instructor for College and Career Readiness, delivered the commencement address...
COA receives funding approval for Health Sciences Expansion, Simulation Center
College of The Albemarle (COA) received approval from the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners for $11M to assist with the building of a health sciences expansion and simulation center. This approval follows the state’s recent allocation of $12.5M in the adjusted state budget toward funding the center. COA will also...
