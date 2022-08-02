FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Southgate Plaza recycling drop-off site will be permanently closing, according to ACDEM. Property managers have requested the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) remove the recycling trailers located at Southgate Plaza at 281 Pettit Ave. As a result of the decision by Kellams Properties, Saturday, August 13, 2022, will be the last day Allen County residents can recycle their household recyclables including paper, plastic, cardboard, glass, and cans at this location.

