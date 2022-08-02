Tales from the Drought: Ronnie Price Posterizes Carlos Boozer

Read on kingsherald.com
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
As the Lakers growing increasingly wary of Russell Westbrook's contract, the Knicks might be able to help.
Knicks, Jazz, Lakers talked three-team trade involving Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook: Report
According to HoopsHype, the Knicks discussed a three-team deal with the Jazz and Lakers involving Russell Westbrook that would bring Donovan Mitchell to New York.
Knicks Talk 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz; Can Mavs Benefit?
The Dallas Mavericks still need another piece or two in order to be a true title contender.
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason
In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
Kevin Durant trade to Suns? Phoenix not 'interesting' enough result for Brooklyn Nets star
The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They went 64-18 in the regular season last season, the best record in the NBA. They are the preferred trade destination for Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ...
Could Rockets Form Jalen Green, Donovan Mitchell Backcourt?
Donovan Mitchell hasn't been traded by the Utah Jazz yet. Could the Houston Rockets get involved?
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s
Houston Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell in disbelief over Ja Morant's statement saying he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in the 1990s.
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
Insider Dishes on 'Low-Balling' Offers Jazz Have Received for Donovan Mitchell
No team wants to show the Jazz the money on Donovan Mitchell?
West Notes: Jazz, Donovan Mitchell, Warriors, Nuggets
There’s an “overwhelming feeling” around the NBA that Donovan Mitchell would leave the Jazz in free agency if he’s not traded before then, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. Mitchell, of course, has strongly been linked to the Knicks, who apparently would like to...
'Ask Your Boy': Duncan Robinson Reveals Knicks F Jericho Sims' Trash Talk
Jericho Sims came into his own near the end of his rookie year this past season as the New York Knicks slipped out of postseason contention. Though the Knicks floundered to the tune of an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference, Sims earned a three-year $5.6 million deal on July 7.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers are winners of 2022 NBA offseason, per Kendrick Perkins
The LA Clippers‘ 2022 offseason was eventful yet somewhat quiet at the same time. Kendrick Perkins believes what they did has Kawhi Leonard‘s club as the winners of the summer. Before free agency even started, the Clippers negotiated a new contract extension with impending free agent Robert Covington....
