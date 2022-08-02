Panthers sign local CB, waive WR Andrew Parchment

The Carolina Panthers have gotten themselves some much needed reinforcements in their secondary the past few days. Not only did they sign former New England Patriots second-round pick Duke Dawson, but they also got Jaycee Horn back off the active-physically unable to perform list on Monday.

But they still weren’t done making additions.

As announced prior to Tuesday’s training camp practice, they’ve now brought in another cornerback—Devin Jones. Jones, who went undrafted here in 2022, was previously invited Panthers rookie minicamp earlier this offseason.

The Mooresville, N.C. native attended nearby Lake Norman High School, where he earned all-county honors in his senior season. He also served a bit on offense and was a member of the Wildcats’ track and field squad.

Jones moved on to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2016. He’d go on to total five interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick over 44 games.

In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Andrew Parchment.