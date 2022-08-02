NEWARK -- Shares of Bay Area luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.The company headquartered in Newark said it is dealing with the serious supply chain problems that have disrupted other automakers' production as well. But its supply chain issues caused it to totally shut production at times during the quarter, as well as scale back its production target to 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles this year, down from its previously stated goal of 12,000 to 14,000 vehicle.The company said...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO