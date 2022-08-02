Read on www.autoweek.com
Bay Area electric carmaker Lucid cuts production target in half, shares plunge
NEWARK -- Shares of Bay Area luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.The company headquartered in Newark said it is dealing with the serious supply chain problems that have disrupted other automakers' production as well. But its supply chain issues caused it to totally shut production at times during the quarter, as well as scale back its production target to 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles this year, down from its previously stated goal of 12,000 to 14,000 vehicle.The company said...
Subaru Is Stick-Shift King; Porsche Doing OK with Manuals, Too
Manual take-rate of 0.9% estimated for the entire industry in the first-half of 2022 (2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS pictured above). Asian brands are most committed to manuals. BMW might sell more stick-shifts when the M2 arrives in spring. In this installment of Who’s Still Selling Stick-Shifts and How Many of...
UK new car sales fell 9% in July as supply chain problems continue
Sales of new cars in the UK fell by nearly a 10th in July because of supply chain problems, forcing the industry body to cut its full-year forecast even though it expects chip shortages to ease in the coming months. New car registrations in July fell 9% from a year...
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive in December. If successful, it will join spacecraft from the...
Quanergy Announces World’s First 2D 360° PoE LiDAR Sensor
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE: QNGY) (“Quanergy”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced the M1 Edge PoE LiDAR sensor, building on the company’s M1 Edge™ solution. This new IoT sensor expands Quanergy’s presence in the security Perimeter Intrusion Detection (PID) market, by providing higher detection accuracy at a lower price than competing LiDAR solutions. In addition, this sensor increases the number of industrial use cases that LiDAR can address. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005753/en/ Quanergy Announces World’s First 2D 360° PoE LiDAR Sensor (Graphic: Business Wire)
