Orioles trade All-Star closer López to Minnesota Twins

By CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WJZ/AP) — The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring closer Jorge López in a groundbreaking deal with the Baltimore Orioles for four pitching prospects.

The 29-year-old López is in the middle of a breakout season, with a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 of his 20 career saves. He joins a Twins team that had a 3.84 relief ERA entering the game against Detroit on Tuesday night, with Jhoan Duran the lone late-inning option who has been consistently reliable this year.

Through 44 games with Baltimore, López put up a 1.68 earned run average when last season he had amassed a 6.04 ERA in 102 games with three other organizations.

The Twins believe in the 29-year-old sustaining his talents for an extended time, locking him in for an additional two seasons, meaning this could be more than your typical "deadline rental" scenario.

The surprising Orioles are in the mix for an AL wild card. But they traded slugger Trey Mancini to Houston as part of a three-team deal on Monday before shipping López to the AL Central leaders.

Baltimore received minor league pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas in the deal with Minnesota.

The 22-year-old Povich, a third-round pick in last year's draft, is 6-8 with a 4.46 ERA in 16 starts at High-A Cedar Rapids this season. Cano, a 28-year-old right-hander, made his big league debut in May and was sent back to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

2nd-round pick David Ojabo signs rookie deal with Ravens, team says

BALTIMORE -- Following a brief hold-out, outside linebacker David Ojabo has signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.Considered a first-round talent coming out of Michigan before tearing his Achilles during a pro day workout, Ojabo was taken No. 45 overall by the Ravens in April's NFL Draft. While it's likely Ojabo will miss a significant number of games, if not the entire 2022 season, his potential contribution to the team's pass rush was enough enticement for the Ravens front office.Up until Tuesday, he was the only Ravens rookie who hadn't signed a contract.Under the tutelage of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who now occupies that same role with the Ravens, Ojabo teamed up with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to lead a unit that improved from 87th overall in yards per game to 20th. The Wolverines captured their first Big Ten Conference football title since 2004.The Nigerian-born linebacker moved to the United States from Scotland for high school at New Jersey's Blair Academy, where he played alongside Odafe Oweh, the Ravens' 2021 first-round pick.As a hold-out, Ojabo did not report to training camp last week.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY

A typical day during the fall and winter the last two years for Ravens rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis began with a 6 a.m. wake-up call followed by some form of weight training. Then it was off to classes for several hours before meeting with his position coach to break down film. That would lead into treatment, followed by a team meeting, practice and tutoring. Armour-Davis would get ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros, while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Orioles win 6-3 for 1st-ever season series sweep of Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season."I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what's still ahead of us," manager Brandon Hyde said after the O's completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. "We're gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they're hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are playing to...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

‘It’s liftoff from here’: Orioles GM Mike Elias hints at major offseason moves after trade deadline sales

The Baltimore Orioles appear to be on the verge of turning a corner. A successful 2022 season is just the start in Baltimore, as their lengthy rebuild appears to be taking shape. Despite Mike Elias and the franchise deciding to be sellers at the trade deadline, the Orioles are planning to compete in 2023. Via Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun, Elias revealed the O’s intention to make big moves in the offseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ravens coach says players learn endurance practicing amid high heat index

BALTIMORE -- Any bump or bruise in Ravens Camp will be scrutinized after all the injuries the team suffered a year ago.On Thursday, Rookie Starting Center Tyler Linderbaum limped off with a foot injury but head coach John Harbaugh says Linderbaum is OK.Linderbaum will get an MRI to make sure.Football players are a tough breed. They wear safety pads during practice under the blazing sun with the August heat index hovering around 100 degrees.Team medical staff called a time-out midway through for a cooling-off period—an extra caution for player safety.Just as they've done careful research to help lessen the likelihood of injuries, practice in the heat is closely monitored too.Practicing in the heat helps the players challenge themselves and get stronger, Harbaugh said."The fact that we know that the guys have a baseline level of conditioning, to put them out here on a day like that, we feel secure in doing that," Harbaugh said. "And then, you just get stronger. You build calluses. You callus up. You callus up psychologically. You callus up with your ability to process oxygen through your lungs and your muscles. All of those things in this heat."
BALTIMORE, MD
