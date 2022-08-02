ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Award-Winning Fresh Lobster Was Coming To Boise Now That’s Been Put On Hold

By Cort
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise

Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
State
Utah State
103.5 KISSFM

International GoGo Squeeze Company Hiring in Nampa

If you have kids that are under the age of 10 you have most likely heard of or seen the GoGo Squeeze company. There products are sold in major retail stores around the country and is super popular for families. The healthy snacks, they specialize in healthy and nutritious different flavors of apple sauces, yogurts and puddings that are in easy one time use grab and go packs. Perfect for trips, picnics and packed lunches.
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lobster Roll#Downtown Boise#Seafood Restaurant#Macaroni And Cheese#Food Drink#Freshies Lobster Co#Warehouse Food Hal
103.5 KISSFM

Why is it so easy for people to completely overlook Boise?

Seriously, why are we so forgettable/under-appreciated? This is kind of an open letter/opinion piece I guess, because recently I’ve noticed some things that really aren’t fair to Boise, and I wanted to write about it. I follow a lot of the artists/concerts that come through the Boise area,...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103.5 KISSFM

The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho

The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!

Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Calling All Idaho Creators, Boise Entrepreneur Week Could Change Your Life

Have you ever dreamed of starting your own business? Do you have a passion to create or produce something that people love? Are you ready to get out of your 9 to 5 job and be your own boss? Boise is an amazing city for entrepreneurs. Each year a week long event helps focus, build and support Idahoans who are ready to take the leap or those who already have and need a boost or more exposure and support.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy