Public Safety

Man charged under Treason Act after crossbow incident at Windsor Castle

By Tobi Thomas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Windsor Castle Photograph: Yann Tessier/Reuters

A 20-year-old man has been charged with a treason offence and making threats to kill the Queen, after he was arrested at Windsor Castle with a crossbow on Christmas Day last year.

Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. Shortly after his arrest, Chail was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the decision to press charges followed an investigation by the Metropolitan police’s counter-terrorism unit.

He is currently in custody and is due to appear at Westminster magistrates court on 17 August.

The treason offence was brought under the 1842 Treason Act, which states it is an offence to assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her.

At the time of Chail’s arrest at Windsor Castle last year, the Queen was celebrating Christmas at the royal residence with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.

Nick Price, the head of the CPS’s special crime and counter-terrorism division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan police to charge Jaswant Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

