There are nearly 30 homes listed for over $2 million in Frisco today. Here are 4 that really stand out.

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
10 homes are listed for more than $3 million in Flower Mound today. These 4 are pretty interesting.
Today, there are 10 houses for sale in Flower Mound that are listed for more than $3 million. Six of those houses are in the $3 million range with the most expensive home being listed for nearly $12 million. Below is a roundup of some of those homes along with...
Check out this Mediterranean-style home in Frisco on the market for nearly $3 million
A Mediterranean-style home with 7,800 square feet is on the market in Frisco for nearly $3 million. According to the listing, the home has a big master suite that opens right into the outdoor living area. The home comes with heated floors, the Great Room has Old World Beams, there...
This very impressive 53-acre home in Celina could be yours for $5.7 million
A brand new home that sits on 53 acres of land in Celina that comes with your own lake, pond and creek is on the market for $5.7 million. The home is 4,250 square feet and was built in 2021, according to the listing. In the kitchen there's not one,...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
Who doesn't love spending Saturday morning at a farmer's market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced.
A few dozen homes are listed for more than $1M in Prosper. Here are a few of the standouts.
How many homes listed for over $1 million are there on the market right now in Prosper?. Dozens and dozens actually. A search for homes over $1 million in Prosper brings up more than 100 listings. And the balance between new construction listings and re-sale options, is about half and half.
Here’s the secret Fort Worth location of Chicago’s famous Portillo’s location
Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
Swimply lets you rent a private pool in the Dallas area. Here’s how it works.
Think AirBnB but for pools. At least that is the simplified version of how Swimply, a rental service for private pools, works. Users looking to cool off and enjoy some pool time without going to a public pool are able to rent a nearby pool by the hour. According to...
Look at these mature trees and beautiful landscape that comes with this Frisco home listed for $3.1M
There's a custom home on the market in Frisco for nearly $3.2 million. The home comes with every luxurious detail you might imagine a house with this kind of price tag would have. The list includes Travertine floors, huge windows, chandeliers, expansive ceilings, a motor court, two double garages, a...
For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.
The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
Bright Realty CEO Chris Bright Has Died at 70
Chris Bright oversaw Bright Realty and Bright Industries, a company founded by his father more than 60 years ago. Chris Bright, CEO of Bright Realty and Bright Industries, died on July 11 in Plano at the age of 70. Bright oversaw Bright Realty, as well as its parent company, Bright...
Best places to swim in the Dallas-area
DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started
The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
How do you get a house in DFW? First-time homebuyers tell us what worked
ROWLETT, Texas — The temperatures aren’t the only thing that’s scorching hot. The Texas housing market is still seeing serious buyers, despite rising interest rates and low inventory. Buying a home in North Texas is also competitive, especially for first-time home buyers who never expected how fast...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
2 Dallas-area cities ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.
Two Dallas area cities have been ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., to raise a family. Safewise.com used FBI crime data on cities with a population greater than 75,000 to calculate overall safety for a total of 430 cities. There were eight total Texas cities in...
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
Best Brunch In Plano, TX — Top 20 Places
Texas might be larger, but Plano’s brunch offerings are bigger than Texas. However, Plano’s brunch options offer a great variety and quality, as well. Tex-Mex breakfast dishes, typical diner fare, and internationally-influenced products abound the city, providing you with the most remarkable breakfast options. Take advantage of their...
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
