Frisco, TX

There are nearly 30 homes listed for over $2 million in Frisco today. Here are 4 that really stand out.

checkoutdfw.com
 2 days ago
Local
Texas Business
Frisco, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Frisco, TX
Frisco, TX
Real Estate
escapehatchdallas.com

Here’s the secret Fort Worth location of Chicago’s famous Portillo’s location

Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.

The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Bright Realty CEO Chris Bright Has Died at 70

Chris Bright oversaw Bright Realty and Bright Industries, a company founded by his father more than 60 years ago. Chris Bright, CEO of Bright Realty and Bright Industries, died on July 11 in Plano at the age of 70. Bright oversaw Bright Realty, as well as its parent company, Bright...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Best places to swim in the Dallas-area

DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
DALLAS, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch In Plano, TX — Top 20 Places

Texas might be larger, but Plano’s brunch offerings are bigger than Texas. However, Plano’s brunch options offer a great variety and quality, as well. Tex-Mex breakfast dishes, typical diner fare, and internationally-influenced products abound the city, providing you with the most remarkable breakfast options. Take advantage of their...
PLANO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.

