Young ’23 Appointed Artistic Director and Conductor for Valley Chorale

Lily Farrar ’21, ’22 (Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, Master of Science in Performing Arts Leadership & Management) is going into her second season with Odyssey Dance Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she is performing with the company and serving as its social media and marketing manager. This past spring, the company toured productions of “Chicago” and “Romeo & Juliet” in Germany for a month. Farrar will also perform with Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company, based in Provo, Utah, and with Atlas Dance Collective, with which she has also secured the position of assistant director of the touring company, which is based in West Jordan, Utah. She continues to teach masterclasses and choreograph in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO