Ilyes ’24 and Keane ’23 Win Positions with Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

Read on www.su.edu
Related
su.edu
Elhamalawy ’21, ’22 Cast in Muny’s ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
Drew Elhamalawy ’21, ’22 (Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre, Master of Science in Performing Arts Leadership & Management) will play the role of Levi in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from Friday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 18, at The Muny in Saint Louis, Missouri. Visit www.broadwayworld.com to learn more.
su.edu
Farrar ’21, ’22 Performs, Teaches, Choreographs in Utah with Multiple Dance Companies
Lily Farrar ’21, ’22 (Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, Master of Science in Performing Arts Leadership & Management) is going into her second season with Odyssey Dance Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she is performing with the company and serving as its social media and marketing manager. This past spring, the company toured productions of “Chicago” and “Romeo & Juliet” in Germany for a month. Farrar will also perform with Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company, based in Provo, Utah, and with Atlas Dance Collective, with which she has also secured the position of assistant director of the touring company, which is based in West Jordan, Utah. She continues to teach masterclasses and choreograph in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.
Comments / 0