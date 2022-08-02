Direct Balloting for Aug. 9 Election Underway in Olmsted County

Read on fun1043.com
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz to appear at GOTV rally in Rochester on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) will be holding Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rallies in Congressional District 1 on Saturday, August 6. A rally will be held in Rochester from 9:30am to 10:00am at the local DFL office, 1500 1st Ave. NE, Rochester. Governor Tim Walz...
KAAL-TV
Breaking down the ballot: Stewartville Public Schools referendum
(ABC 6 News) - For people in Stewartville, Tuesday's election might be a little more important than usual. Stewartville Public Schools is looking to pass two ballot questions with a more than $38.5 million bond issue. The first question has to pass before anything can happen. That question alone puts...
Over 800 People In Crisis Served at Rochester’s New Crisis Center
In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
news8000.com
3 Minnesota agencies probe deaths of 2,500 fish on Rush Creek near Lewiston
LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) — Three Minnesota state agencies are investigating the deaths of about 2,500 fish, including nearly 1,900 brown trout on Rush Creek near Lewiston. The fish kill was reported on July 26, according to a news release Wednesday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture.
KIMT
Longtime Rochester entrepreneurs honored with Downtown Impact award
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two arts entrepreneurs who helped other Rochester businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic have been given the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award. Shawn and Michelle Fagan of Fagan Studios were recognized Monday at RDA’s annual Stakeholder Appreciation Night. “In the face...
winonapost.com
Winona reacts to new roundabout
After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
medcitybeat.com
Where did Rochester's lakes come from? Let’s dive in.
Rochester’s lakes all share one trait: their unnaturalness. Flood control reservoirs, stormwater ponds, and aggregate lakes created by mining operations make up much of the city’s aquatic recreation. This means Rochester’s system of swimming beaches, fishing holes, and paddling waters are, for the most part, byproducts of industry, topography, and civic planning.
myaustinminnesota.com
Bird Scooters are now in Austin
Earlier this year Bird Scooters became available to rent in Austin. They are a fun and affordable transportation alternative to get around town. John Wright recently talked with Vaughn Roland from Bird to find out more.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
KAAL-TV
Exclusive ABC 6 News Poll: Economy has heavy impact on voters
(ABC 6 News) - With inflation and rising prices across industries, voters are paying extra attention to the economy this election season, according to an exclusive ABC 6 News/SurveyUSA poll. Minnesota's 1st Congressional District is one week out from a special election to elect a representative to the U.S. House...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Rochester MN
Rochester, Minnesota, is world famous for its renowned Mayo Clinic. Celebrities from near and far, including President George W. Bush, Muhammad Ali, and Ernest Hemingway, along with everyday Americans, come here to see the best doctors and caregivers in the world. But did you know Rochester is so much more than the Mayo Clinic?
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
Elevated E Coli Levels Temporarily Close Rochester Swimming Beach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A popular Rochester swimming beach has been temporarily closed because of high levels of bacteria. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department says regular testing of the water at Cascade Lake found elevated bacteria levels and that led to the decision to close the beach until test results show a return to an acceptable level of bacteria. The news release says the specific bacteria found at elevated levels was E. Coli.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already accused of stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is facing a new felony charge related to a different trailer theft out of Winona County. The charge filed in Olmsted County Court Monday accuse 48-year-old Izaak Parker of taking a trailer worth...
Decorah Public Opinion
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
A 9-1-1 call came in to the local law enforcement center shortly after noon on Wednesday, July 13, reporting a woman was screaming for help as she was clinging to a branch of a downed tree in the Upper Iowa River near the 5th Ave Bridge. Decorah Police, Decorah Fire and Rescue, as well as First Responders and Winneshiek Medical Ambulance services were dispatched to the area. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that people passing by the area, who heard the screaming assisted the woman from the river. They were unable to locate a 10-year-old child and a second adult who had been tubing with the woman. It was believed that they continued down the river within their inner tubes. Officers and fire personnel quickly located the child and second adult and assisted them from the river a short distance away. They were still in their inner tubes.
