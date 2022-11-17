How To Watch STARZ With Hulu

Fancy yourself a movie buff? Well you’re in luck because you can get a wealth of popular films by adding STARZ to Hulu through a special add-on. Try it out free for a week, and if you like it, pay just $8.99 per month after that. The STARZ add-on gives access to thousands of blockbuster movies as well as all of the channel’s hit series.

What is STARZ?

STARZ has been around since 1994, and the content essentially has stayed the same since its inception: a lot of movies on a 24/7 basis. Some popular TV series had their first run on the service — shows like “Outlander” and “Spartacus,” but STARZ is definitely aimed more at movie fans. Today, STARZ offers a slew of original programming split across a variety of different genres.

Why get STARZ on Hulu?

STARZ with Hulu isn’t any more affordable than purchasing STARZ on its own, but it is easier. Why? Simple: You pay only a single fee. You also get a week of STARZ free with Hulu, which makes it easy to try it out . While a week isn’t a long time, it’s enough to try out a good bit of content and decide whether you want to continue the subscription, especially since the trial gives full access to everything STARZ offers.

How much does STARZ with Hulu cost?

Adding STARZ to a Hulu subscription costs $8.99 per month. A Hulu subscription starts at $7.99 per month, but you can opt to pay annually for $79.99 per year and save around $16 off the total cost. So, an annual Hulu subscription with the STARZ add-on will cost roughly $188 per year. Of course, that’s the lowest-priced option; if you choose higher-tier subscriptions, such as Hulu + Live TV , the cost will go up.

How to purchase the STARZ add-on with Hulu

If you want to add STARZ to your existing Hulu account, it’s incredibly easy to do. Hulu add-ons are available for any plan, so you don’t need a specific one to use STARZ.

Log in to your Hulu account page . Select the Manage Add-Ons option. Any current add-ons you have will have a + symbol beside them. Select STARZ. After you have finished, select Review Changes to confirm your choices.

That’s all there is to it. The moment you select the add-on, it becomes available. It’s free for seven days, after which you’ll pay $8.99 per month.

How to subscribe to Hulu

If you aren’t already subscribed to Hulu, you’ll need to first sign up before you can add a STARZ subscription to your account. Here’s how to do that.

First, go to Hulu.com . Select either Get the Disney Bundle or Sign up for Hulu only. Select the plan you want to sign up for. Enter your email, a password, your name, birthdate, and gender, then select Continue. Add your billing info and credit card number or PayPal account. A charge won’t incur right away, but this information must be input to continue. Once you’ve entered this information, select Submit.

*Keep in mind that your credit card will be charged automatically unless you cancel your subscription before the end of the billing cycle (or before your free trial ends). Once you cancel, you’ll still have access to your subscription until the end of the billing cycle.

Plan Price per Month Live Channels On-Demand Content Ads? Free Trial? Hulu $7.99 0 Yes Yes Hulu (No Ads) $14.99 0 No Yes Hulu + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus $69.99 75+ Yes No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus $75.99 75+ No No

Is Hulu with STARZ worth it?

STARZ

If you’re already a Hulu subscriber, adding STARZ is definitely worth it. While you won’t save money, it makes managing your finances just a bit easier with a single monthly payment. If you purchase STARZ separately, you’ll still pay $8.99 per month, but you’ll have two withdrawals from your account instead of one.

FAQs

Is STARZ on Hulu free?

STARZ with Hulu isn’t free, except during its seven-day free trial. After that, you’ll pay $8.99 per month for the subscription.

What does the STARZ package include on Hulu?

The STARZ package includes access to STARZ and all of the content included in that channel, including original series and movies.

How much does STARZ on Hulu cost monthly?

STARZ with Hulu is $8.99 per month.

