Jake Gyllenhaal Leads ‘Road House’ Remake at Amazon, UFC’s Conor McGregor Joins Cast

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
Updated: UFC champion Conor McGregor has joined the cast of the “ Road House ” remake, as first reported by Deadline . Sources say that he will be playing an original character in the movie and not a version of himself, as the project does center on a former UFC fighter ( Jake Gyllenhaal ). Production is starting in the Dominican Republic later in August.

Earlier: You want to fight? Jake Gyllenhaal is set to lead Amazon Prime Video ’s reimagining of the 1989 MGM film “Road House.”

Famously starring Patrick Swayze, “Road House” centered on a bouncer with a mysterious past who overhauls a rowdy bar and takes down local corruption in the process. For the remake, Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who, per an official synopsis, takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise. Production will start in the Dominican Republic in August 2022.

“Road House” will be helmed by Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity,” “The Edge of Tomorrow,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”) and written by Anthony Bagarozzi (“The Nice Guys”) and Charles Mondry. Joel Silver, who produced the original film, returns to produce the reboot for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, “A League of Their Own” breakout Gbemisola Ikumelo, and “You” stars Lukas Gage and Travis Van Winkle .

“‘Road House’ is a homerun for us,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a press statement. “Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Director Liman added, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved ‘Road House’ legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

Producer Silver reflected, “The original ‘Road House’ has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

“Road House” also won’t be Oscar-nominated Gyllenhaal’s first time playing a former fighter. The “Ambulance” actor portrayed a champion boxer in Antoine Fuqua’s “Southpaw” in 2015. While eying his directorial debut , Gyllenhaal also stars in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming military movie “The Interpreter,” action film “The Division,” and Barry Levinson’s “Francis and the Godfather” based on the battle between Francis Ford Coppola and producer Robert Evans while making “The Godfather.” Oscar Isaac, Elisabeth Moss, and Elle Fanning additionally star.

