Euro 2022: Four Lionesses and five Germany players make team of the tournament

Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay
CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
England rise to fourth in world rankings after Euro 2022 triumph
England have climbed to fourth in the world rankings on the back of their historic Euro 2022 triumph.The Lionesses went into the tournament ranked eighth in the world but emerged victorious, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final to win the country’s first major trophy since the men’s side lifted the 1966 World Cup.World champions the United States – England’s opponents for a sold-out friendly at Wembley on 7 October – remain top of the rankings, while Germany sit second and Sweden third.England’s rankings surge sees them move ahead of France, the Netherlands, Canada and Spain.The Euros...
‘Nothing in Football Surprises Me’ - John Barnes on Sadio Mane Departure
Sadio Mane departed Liverpool for Bayern Munich this summer ending his six-year stay on Merseyside, likened to John Barnes by many fans for his style of play, the Liverpool legend has had his say on Mane's departure.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales, Northern Ireland & England win
Jonathan Jurejko, Mike Henson, Becky Grey and Lorraine McKenna. The sort of face we pull when we realise it's £1 tacos on a Tuesday. And the sort of face an athlete pulls when they have won Commonwealth Games gold... again!. The image of a golden grin for English diver...
Morgan Calls Back Tea Celebration After England Friendly Announcement
The USWNT star was elated about the opportunity to face the European champion Lionesses, against whom she enjoyed a viral moment in 2019.
NBC Sports
Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool right now
There will only be a few updates of ProSoccerTalk’s ranking of the top 25 players in the United States men’s national soccer team before the team takes to the pitch for the World Cup in Qatar. The shifts inside those few rankings, however, could be seismic. Many players...
New era dawns but Bayern should still be too good for Bundesliga rivals | Andy Brassell
Robert Lewandowski’s exit made for a rocky summer, but the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are again surely destined for the domestic summit
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle
Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
BBC
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
Four South American nations team up for joint bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay have teamed up to launch a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.The counties are hoping to bring the game “home” for the centenary of the first ever World Cup, which was hosted and won by Uruguay.Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, the body responsible for South America’s international tournaments, said it is the “dream of a continent” to make this happen.Chile and Argentina have also hosted the competition, in 1962 and 1978 respectively.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fifa 23: EA Sports reveal exciting career mode details in new trailerEilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKoulibaly reveals he spoke to Tuchel and Zola before asking for John Terry’s shirt
FIFA・
Games-Peaty says Games loss is the spark to carry him to Paris Olympics
BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A loss in his signature 100 metre breaststroke race at the Commonwealth Games will haunt Adam Peaty for years but the Englishman said it has also provided the spark he needs to defend his Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.
BBC
Cazoo Wales Open: Three-way tie for lead after first round at Celtic Manor
Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One. Leaderboard: -4 C Syme (Sco), J Guerrier (Fra) D Whitnell (Eng); -3 M Kieffer (Ger), E Ferguson (Sco), E Pepperell (Eng), M Armitage (Eng), M Korhonen (Fin), I Gutrierrez Cantero (Spa) Selected others: -1 N Elvira (Spa); O Farr (Wal),...
GOLF・
ESPN
CWG 2022: Tulika Maan claims silver in women's 78kg judo
Tulika Maan lost to Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the women's +78kg judo final to seal India's sixteenth medal of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games, earning silver. This is India's third medal in Judo at the 2022 CWG - Likmabam Shushila Devi won silver in the women's 48kg, while Vijay Kumar had claimed bronze in the men's 60kg.
BBC
United linked with 'next Haaland'
Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg for striker Benjamin Sesko, who journalist Luke Edwards said could be the next Erling Haaland. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a fascinating deal. He’s a serious prospect. He’s 19, a brilliant age profile. He's really talked about as one of the top prospects in Europe.
US stays top of FIFA women’s rankings; England up to No. 4
ZURICH (AP) — The United States women’s soccer team extended its five-year reign atop the FIFA rankings on Friday and new European champion England moved up to No. 4. The U.S. won its regional championship for the third straight time in July and leads No. 2 Germany, which rose three places despite losing the Euro 2022 final on Sunday.
FIFA・
BBC
A dizzying opportunity beckons for Utd
This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season. In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.
