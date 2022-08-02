Direct Balloting for Aug. 9 Election Underway in Olmsted County

Read on krocnews.com
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz to appear at GOTV rally in Rochester on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) will be holding Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rallies in Congressional District 1 on Saturday, August 6. A rally will be held in Rochester from 9:30am to 10:00am at the local DFL office, 1500 1st Ave. NE, Rochester. Governor Tim Walz...
Over 800 People In Crisis Served at Rochester’s New Crisis Center
In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KIMT
Longtime Rochester entrepreneurs honored with Downtown Impact award
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two arts entrepreneurs who helped other Rochester businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic have been given the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award. Shawn and Michelle Fagan of Fagan Studios were recognized Monday at RDA’s annual Stakeholder Appreciation Night. “In the face...
medcitybeat.com
Where did Rochester's lakes come from? Let’s dive in.
Rochester’s lakes all share one trait: their unnaturalness. Flood control reservoirs, stormwater ponds, and aggregate lakes created by mining operations make up much of the city’s aquatic recreation. This means Rochester’s system of swimming beaches, fishing holes, and paddling waters are, for the most part, byproducts of industry, topography, and civic planning.
Rochester Man’s Probation Revoked in Prison Contraband Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sentenced to probation earlier this year for sending contraband to a prison inmate is now headed back to prison for probation violations. An Olmsted County Judge has revoked 34-year-old Victor Fortner's probation and has ordered him to serve what had...
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained
Around 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead in a major fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston, Minn. in late July. Photo courtesy of Carl Berberich / Minnesota Trout Unlimited. State agencies are investigating what killed-off thousands of fish on a popular trout stream...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Rochester MN
Rochester, Minnesota, is world famous for its renowned Mayo Clinic. Celebrities from near and far, including President George W. Bush, Muhammad Ali, and Ernest Hemingway, along with everyday Americans, come here to see the best doctors and caregivers in the world. But did you know Rochester is so much more than the Mayo Clinic?
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
New Children’s Business Fair in Rochester Happening on Saturday
If you've got kids, you already know that they are amazingly smart. In fact, the next huge invention of our time could be coming from a child in the Rochester, Minnesota area. It's true! If you've got kids, check out the first-ever Children's Business Fair happening in Rochester on Saturday, August 6th.
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Elevated E Coli Levels Temporarily Close Rochester Swimming Beach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A popular Rochester swimming beach has been temporarily closed because of high levels of bacteria. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department says regular testing of the water at Cascade Lake found elevated bacteria levels and that led to the decision to close the beach until test results show a return to an acceptable level of bacteria. The news release says the specific bacteria found at elevated levels was E. Coli.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Countryman takes churches in Cannon Falls, Stanton
The Rev. Thomas Countryman has begun work at Christ United Methodist Church in Cannon Falls and Stanton United Methodist Church in Stanton. A native of Richfield, Countryman holds a bachelor's degree in speech from Augsburg College and a Master of Divinity from Bethel Seminary. He most recently served as pastor of the Portage United Methodist Church in Wisconsin until 2020 when he toyed with the idea of retirement and moved back to Minnesota to be closer to family.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
