‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat
A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said.
3rd heat wave grips the South this summer, and experts say it will get worse
The third heat wave of the still-early summer is scorching the US South, and "it will get worse ... before it gets better," warns the National Weather Service.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
US dumped thousands of cows into Kansas landfill after mass heat wave deaths: report
U.S. cattle farms reportedly dumped thousands of cow carcasses into Kansas landfills after a heat wave caused a spike in deaths that overwhelmed traditional disposal methods. Cattle companies delivered the carcasses to landfills following a June heat wave. The cows were then flattened with machinery and mixed in with trash, according to Reuters.
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
40 million under heat warnings as 89 large fires rage across U.S.
Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week. The big picture: The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Texas and there were heightened fire...
Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest
Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
Temperatures fell short of all-time records set in the late June 2021 heat wave, but the past week's heat had greater staying power, baking the region in above-normal warmth for five to seven days. The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced...
Pacific Northwest may set records for heat duration this weekend
Extreme heat is forecast (again) through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Triple-digit temperatures are suspected in the deaths of at least four people.
Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue all weekend across the US: Here's your forecast
More than 85 million Americans live where heat alerts were in effect Friday, the start of an 'oppressive' and 'dangerous' weekend for hot weather.
Nasa heat map reveals July’s dangerously high temperatures across all of US
A new map published by Nasa has revealed just how intense the heat was across the United States in July. The animated map, created using satellite data and climate modelling, is awash in dark red as brutally-high temperatures gripped the country from Texas to California and New York to Florida.The grim animation is a stark reminder of the rolling, dangerous heatwave that the US is facing this summer, a consequence of the worsening climate crisis.In July, practically the entire US saw above-average temperatures, Nasa reported. In total, more than 150 million people — nearly half the country — faced...
Nearly One-Third of the U.S. Faces Excessive Heat
Ice and bottled water is distributed to homeless people in Oklahoma City as temperatures reach 110 degrees on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Nick Oxford/The New York Times) About 100 million Americans from California to New England were sweating through heat advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, with a brutal heat wave across the central part of the country showing no signs of letting up.
Hotter than Dubai: US cities at risk of Middle Eastern temperatures by 2100
The climate crisis risks pushing many Americans into entirely new climatic realities, with a new analysis finding there are 16 US cities at risk of having summer temperatures on a par with locations in the Middle East by the end of the century. Heatwaves have roiled huge swaths of the...
‘Sending drivers out to die’: UPS workers demand heat safety amid record temps
Matthew Moczygemba knew something was wrong when he lost his thirst. It was midafternoon on a 103-degree day in Fort Worth, Texas, and the UPS driver had been delivering packages for several hours. Soon he felt dizzy, then he pulled his truck over and vomited onto the curb. “I stopped...
