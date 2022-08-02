ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat

A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Axios

40 million under heat warnings as 89 large fires rage across U.S.

Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week. The big picture: The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Texas and there were heightened fire...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest

Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Nasa heat map reveals July’s dangerously high temperatures across all of US

A new map published by Nasa has revealed just how intense the heat was across the United States in July. The animated map, created using satellite data and climate modelling, is awash in dark red as brutally-high temperatures gripped the country from Texas to California and New York to Florida.The grim animation is a stark reminder of the rolling, dangerous heatwave that the US is facing this summer, a consequence of the worsening climate crisis.In July, practically the entire US saw above-average temperatures, Nasa reported. In total, more than 150 million people — nearly half the country — faced...
TEXAS STATE
The New York Times

Nearly One-Third of the U.S. Faces Excessive Heat

Ice and bottled water is distributed to homeless people in Oklahoma City as temperatures reach 110 degrees on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Nick Oxford/The New York Times) About 100 million Americans from California to New England were sweating through heat advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, with a brutal heat wave across the central part of the country showing no signs of letting up.
AGRICULTURE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

