Council OKs library application; overrides vetoes and discusses card payments

Houston City Council handles personnel matters
Members of the Houston City Council handled personnel matters Monday evening. The board heard of the resignations of Brandon Wildhaber, public grounds laborer; and Carol Pittman, a city hall assistant.
Commission discusses road signs, reviews procedures for Road Rally
Members of the Texas County Commission conducted business on July 27-28. •Held talks with the U.S. Treasury Department on the American Rescue Plan Act. •Discussed mileage for erecting road signs and Texas County Emergency Services (911) taking over the road sign project. •Reviewed race procedures and road closure for an...
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties
For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
U.S. 60 east of Cabool targeted for work
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The section of roadway is located two miles east of Cabool near Highway AV. Weather permitting, work will be performed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Cook wins 143rd District Republican nomination
Texas County voters traveled to polls Tuesday to elect party nominees for the fall. About 23 percent of the county’s registered voters participated, according to unofficial results from Texas County Clerk Peggy Seyler. There were few contested races on the local ballot. Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston, blew past his...
Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
Road Rally races through Texas County
Texas County was the location for the Missouri Ozark Rally 2022 on Saturday, July 30. Drivers and their cars gathered at the Texas County Fairgrounds that morning to start the competition. Fifteen cars competed, with one withdrawn before the race. Eight of those finished the route, and the #890 car, with driver Ryan Rethy and co-driver James Dallman, finished with the best time.
TCMH signs doctor for duties
Texas County Memorial Hospital inked a contract with Chad Law, DO, a family medicine and obstetrics physician who will provide weekend hospital coverage, board members heard at their monthly meeting on July 26. Law and his wife, Chandra, recently visited the hospital and community and decided it was a place...
Howell County Primary Election Results
According to unofficial results released by the Howel County Clerk's office, the contested races in the county are unfolding as follows:. Should the office of the prosecuting attorney be a full-time position?. YES--4,348 74% PASSED. NO--1,502 25%. City of West Plains Question. YES--1,019 63% PASSED. NO-574 36%. Contested Statewide Races.
Dent County Election Results
(Salem) Over 32 percent of registered voters turned out Tuesday in Dent County. Mark Toti has the results.
Back the Blue: Douglas County Sheriff
As the last July Back the Blue Interview, we spoke to Chris Degase, the Sheriff of Douglas County. Degase speaks with us about his experiences in law enforcement, his favorite community programs, and advice he would give to someone looking to get into law enforcement. Listen below for the full story:
Houston’s Farmers Market is open today
The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Aug. 5) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston. Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets. Hours are 8 a.m. until one on Fridays. Growers also have access to the...
Hundreds of Power Outages Across the Ozarks
A flurry of strong to severe weather rolled through the Ozarks Thursday morning leaving hundreds without power. According to poweroutage.us, by 8 am there were reports of over 2000 customers without power in Barton, Camden, Greene, Howell, Laclede, Texas, and Phelps Counties.
Limelight on livestock
Over the years, I’ve witnessed lots of livestock showing competition during the Texas County Fair, and one thing never gets old: Listening to a judge describe what makes one animal stand out above the others. But while it’s always pretty cool to hear them speak, all judges are not...
The West Plains School District is pleased to welcome back Scott Womack.
Mr. Womack has been rehired as a high school business teacher and the head basketball coach for the Lady Zizzers. Mr. Womack retired recently after 35 years of teaching and coaching.
Cabool man hurt in U.S. 60 accident
A Cabool man received moderate injuries in an accident Wednesday morning about four miles east of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Stephen E. Hill, 31, traveled off the left side of U.S. 60, struck a road sign and overturned at about 5:20 a.m.
DEATH NOTICE: Patricia McClenahan
Patricia Ann McClenahan, 65, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston. No visitation or service is planned. Send an online condolence.
Two tractors stolen from Lebanon area
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in tracking down two stolen tractors, both taken from the Lebanon area. One was stolen sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning. It’s a blue Ford with a brush hog and auger. That tractor was stolen from North Highway 5 on the city’s south side.
Wanted man held in Texas County Jail
A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.
