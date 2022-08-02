Council OKs library application; overrides vetoes and discusses card payments

Texas County was the location for the Missouri Ozark Rally 2022 on Saturday, July 30. Drivers and their cars gathered at the Texas County Fairgrounds that morning to start the competition. Fifteen cars competed, with one withdrawn before the race. Eight of those finished the route, and the #890 car, with driver Ryan Rethy and co-driver James Dallman, finished with the best time.

