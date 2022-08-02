Author Of “Critical Race Theory” Ban Says Texas Schools Can Still Teach About Racism

Read on www.reformaustin.org
Related
Texans Travel To Austin To Debate CRT
After months of controversy over public school lessons and library books, educators, parents, and advocacy groups from around Texas came together to discuss a once-in-a-decade rewrite of the state’s social studies curriculum. The debate over how race and LGBTQ issues are taught in public schools has become a huge...
Abbott And O’Rourke Fight Over School Vouchers
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in a brawl over school vouchers that could be a turning point in the upcoming election for Texas Governor. In May, Abbott expressed his support for the idea of school vouchers and since then O’Rourke has been hammering him over the issue, especially seeking an advantage in rural Texas – where Democrats need to improve their margins if they want a better chance at winning statewide.
Almost 600 Texas Youth Are Trapped In A Juvenile Prison System On The Brink Of Collapse
Texas’ juvenile prison system is nearing total collapse. Its five lockups are dangerously understaffed, an ongoing problem that worsened dramatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%. The state has desperately tried to recruit employees, but most new hires are gone within six months. Teachers and...
Collin County GOP Censures Cornyn For Being Bipartisan
In a near-unanimous vote this week, the Collin County Republican Party censured Sen. John Cornyn for committing the cardinal sin of occasional compromise with the opposing party. They declared their indignation with his “history of crossing over and voting with the Democrat Party to accomplish their objectives” and demanded his “immediate resignation from the U.S. Senate for his faithlessness to our party and our principles.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legal Questions Shroud Gov. Greg Abbott’s Move To Bus Migrants Back To The Border
EAGLE PASS — On a cloudy recent Friday morning, the Moncada Baseball Park near the U.S.-Mexico border was empty, save for one young man practicing dribbling drills in the park’s soccer fields. Across the street, at a busy commercial vehicle inspection site with 18-wheelers rolling through after crossing...
Texas DPS And The Border Patrol Should Have Taken Control At Uvalde, Report States
A report from the Texas House Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting states that Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol officers should have taken control during the massacre. “A major error in the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School was the failure of any officers to assume...
Ted Cruz Celebrates Blocking Veteran Healthcare Bill
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz received backlash after fist-bumping Montana Sen. Steve Daines for voting “no” on a bill that would help veterans sickened by toxic fumes from burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. The video clip of that moment sent Democrats and advocates on a fury rampage. Comedian...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report Shows States With Abortion Bans Don’t Support Mothers Or Children
In a damning report from the New York Times, it’s clear that states with abortion bans are not doing a very good job of being pro-life as they rank the worst in in the nation for supporting mothers and children. Emily Badger, Margot Sanger-Katz and Claire Cain Miller compiled...
Controversial Texan Behind Decades Of Attacks On Wall Between Church And State
Opposition to the principle of separation of church and state appears to be a “retread” of a decades-old argument promoted by the controversial Texas activist, David Barton, according to the Religion News Service. In 1988, Barton founded WallBuilders, a group committed to “presenting America’s forgotten history and heroes,...
Harris County Again Chosen For ‘Random’ Election Audit
Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott announced on twitter that Harris County would again undergo an audit following the 2022 election. “Four Texas counties have been chosen for the 2020-2022 Election Audit cycle — to begin immediately after the November 2022 election,” said the secretary of state’s office in the tweet. Eastland, Cameron, and Guadalupe Counties were also selected.
Gun Sales Spiked During The Pandemic: What We Know About Gun Ownership In Texas
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, which contributed data analysis. The Trace is a nonprofit newsroom focused on covering the nation’s gun violence crisis, and you can sign up for its newsletters here. Background checks for gun purchases in Texas rose during the weeks after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPS Costing Kids With Bad Record Keeping
In the latest failure of the Texas Child Protective Services agency, a federal judge castigated officials for failing to keep accurate records and potentially depriving thousands of kids with necessary care and accommodations. U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack tore into the agency earlier this week at a remote hearing...
Civil Rights Group Gets A Win In Redistricting Case
The fight over the state’s controversial congressional redistricting maps continues – and still has a long way to go. Broad efforts are underway to correct what criticis say is voter intimidation and discrimination in Texas as we head into the 2022 midterm elections. The latest update comes in...
‘They Want To Destroy The Public School System’: CNN Documents Powerful Billionaires’ Influence On Texas Politics
As reported earlier in RA News, a CNN special report, “Deep in the Pockets of Texas,” aired on Sunday evening and showed the enormous influence wielded by two very powerful billionaires over the Texas Republican Party – and how their control is moving Texas from a business-friendly state to a more extreme, Christain nationalist state.
Senate Approves Ike Dike Plan
The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved the Galveston Bay coastal barrier plan known as the “Coastal Spine” or the “Ike Dike.” The project – which is designed to protect the Houston region from hurricane storm surges – will cost an estimated $31 billion. Sen....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pot Of Gold
This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter. On June 10, 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law to legalize state hemp production and sales as soon as the Texas Department...
Texas Troopers Are Causing Car Chase Fatalities And Racially Profiling Drivers Under Abbott’s Border Crackdown, Complaint Claims
At least 30 people have been killed in state police car chases connected to Texas’ expansive border security operation since it began last March, according to a new complaint by civil rights groups. The death tally, which includes five people not involved in the chases, was compiled from news...
“Go Home And Wait For The Fetus To Die Inside You”
“Go home and wait for the fetus to die inside you,” was the advice Elizabeth Weller received from her doctors, who feared violating Texas’ six-week abortion ban. NPR reports the story of Weller, a Texas Woman, who had to bring her own foul discharge into the hospital to prove that an infection was killing her so that a panel of doctors would agree to terminate her lethal pregnancy.
Temperatures Inside Texas Prisons Reach 110 Degrees
Some Texas prison units “have been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees” according to a new report. Texas A&M’s Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center, scrutinized heat mitigation policies stated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in their new report.
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0