Boxing schedule for 2022: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 on tap

By Brent Brookhouse
 3 days ago
The Spun

Legendary Boxing Champion Has Reportedly Died At 77

It was announced on Wednesday night that former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon passed away after a lengthy illness. He was 77 years old. Famechon captured a world title by defeating Jose Legra at London’s Albert Hall in 1969. That was considered his most memorable win. Six months after...
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney Implies That Ryan Garcia Is All Bark But No Bite

By Vince D’Writer: Boxing is an individual sport that is fueled by the spirit of intense competition and notable rivalries. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all about competition, but he is unimpressed with a man who is mentioned in the same conversation with him and a couple of other tremendous fighters.
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”

Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
MMAmania.com

‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
Boxing Scene

Spencer vs. Salgado, Aleem vs. Plania on Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Card

Rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer will battle Mexican contender Kevin Salgado in a 10-round showdown highlighting PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Prior to the FOX broadcast,...
hypebeast.com

Anthony Joshua Reflects on Boxing and Growing Up in Watford

Anthony Joshua is a two-time world heavyweight champion – holding the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles for the last 3 years. As well as his exploits in the ring, the Watford-born boxer has worked with BOSS as an ambassador since 2019. For his latest project with the brand, AJ took part in BOSS’ “Behind the BOSS” podcast series, discussing topics including his courage and conviction in his own path.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card

As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Pettis believes more fighters should test free agency: “As fighters, you’re supposed to take care of yourself”

PFL lightweight star Anthony Pettis believes fighters should be more open to fighting outside the UFC. ‘Showtime’ is set to return to action this Friday against Stevie Ray at PFL 7. The bout is set to be the semifinals of the lightweight tournament. The winner will advance to face the winner of Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Alex Martinez for one million dollars.
