Boxing schedule for 2022: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 on tap

Read on www.cbssports.com
Related
Boxing fans all saying the same thing as Deontay Wilder poses with fellow heavyweight Michael Hunter ahead of return
BOXING fans all said the same thing after seeing Deontay Wilder pose for pictures following his return to the gym. The former dominant WBC heavyweight champion has resumed serious training ahead of a potential return to the ring later this year. Wilder, 35, recently posed for a snap with fellow...
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
Legendary Boxing Champion Has Reportedly Died At 77
It was announced on Wednesday night that former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon passed away after a lengthy illness. He was 77 years old. Famechon captured a world title by defeating Jose Legra at London’s Albert Hall in 1969. That was considered his most memorable win. Six months after...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier: ‘Brutally attacked’ Colby Covington is ‘dealing with some serious injuries’
The timetable on a Colby Covington mixed martial arts (MMA) return remains cloudy after the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion recently won big in a poker tournament. Covington’s last Octagon appearance came in March 2022 opposite best friend turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Securing a dominant five...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyson Fury to decide whether to come out of retirement after watching outcome of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Usyk
TYSON FURY will decide whether to come out of retirement after Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2, claims his promoter. The Gypsy King hung up his gloves after beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April. He quickly teased a return against Francis Ngannou, although no date has yet materialised.
Logan Paul confirms December return to boxing: “We’re getting back into the ring!”
YouTube star Logan Paul has seemingly confirmed he’ll be back in the ring before the end of 2022. ‘The Maverick’ has been out of boxing since his June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. That outing was ruled a no contest after eight rounds of action in Miami. Following the fight, Paul sued ‘Money’ for not paying him for the event.
‘Oleksandr Usyk looked like he’d been hit by a bus’ – Former world champ gives Anthony Joshua fresh hope in rematch
JOHNNY NELSON says Oleksandr Usyk "looked like he’d been hit by a bus" despite beating Anthony Joshua last September for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. Usyk stepped inside the squared circle with Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and won the fight convincingly on a unanimous points decision.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney Implies That Ryan Garcia Is All Bark But No Bite
By Vince D’Writer: Boxing is an individual sport that is fueled by the spirit of intense competition and notable rivalries. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all about competition, but he is unimpressed with a man who is mentioned in the same conversation with him and a couple of other tremendous fighters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’
One thing we know for certain: It won’t be a featherweight rematch against former 145-pound champion Cris Justino. Not because UFC President Dana White has a personal beef with the Brazilian, but rather because “Cyborg” got “absolutely dominated” by Nunes when they first went to war back in Dec. 2018.
Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”
Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall is 'underestimating' her and rivalry could set up rematch or trilogy
Claressa Shields says she "accepts but doesn't respect" the number of knockouts Savannah Marshall has in her career ahead of their historic showdown at the O2 Arena on September 10, live on Sky Sports. Marshall has stopped 10 of her 12 professional opponents, Shields has halted two of her 12...
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
British heavyweight Joe Joyce set to fight ex-world champ and Tyson Fury’s good friend Joseph Parker on September 24 PPV
JOE JOYCE and Joseph Parker have made another U-turn with their fight back on. The pair were in negotiations to box each other having come face-to-face at Tyson Fury's last fight in April. But suddenly, Parker signed with Boxxer and Sky Sports, seemingly ending hopes of a BT bout against...
Boxing Scene
Spencer vs. Salgado, Aleem vs. Plania on Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Card
Rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer will battle Mexican contender Kevin Salgado in a 10-round showdown highlighting PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Prior to the FOX broadcast,...
hypebeast.com
Anthony Joshua Reflects on Boxing and Growing Up in Watford
Anthony Joshua is a two-time world heavyweight champion – holding the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles for the last 3 years. As well as his exploits in the ring, the Watford-born boxer has worked with BOSS as an ambassador since 2019. For his latest project with the brand, AJ took part in BOSS’ “Behind the BOSS” podcast series, discussing topics including his courage and conviction in his own path.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Jake Paul: There Will Always Be People Trying To Make Sure He Doesn't Succeed
Promoter Eddie Hearn has given his take on the recent fight saga involving Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. Paul was scheduled to headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View card this coming Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Initially, he was set to collide with light heavyweight prospect...
UFC star Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’
It has been announced that UFC star Conor McGregor is to team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’. The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. Apparently the remake with feature Gyllenhaal playing...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
WWE・
Anthony Pettis believes more fighters should test free agency: “As fighters, you’re supposed to take care of yourself”
PFL lightweight star Anthony Pettis believes fighters should be more open to fighting outside the UFC. ‘Showtime’ is set to return to action this Friday against Stevie Ray at PFL 7. The bout is set to be the semifinals of the lightweight tournament. The winner will advance to face the winner of Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Alex Martinez for one million dollars.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
Comments / 0