4-Star Gaurd Freddie Dilione visits the Tide

A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
Final Bama Softball Transfer Set to Return to Home State
The conclusion of the 2022 softball season saw six Alabama players enter the transfer portal. Five of those players have announced their new destinations with Abby Doerr being the final player left to decide. That decision came recently as Oregon State announced on Wednesday that Doerr would be joining its softball program.
4-Star DL Kelby Collins sets commitment date
Kelby Collins tweeted Thursday he will announce his commitment on Aug. 13. Collins attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star prospect on multiple recruiting sites. He currently has Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Florida listed as his top 5. He officially visited the Gators, Gamecocks and Bulldogs in June.
LOOK: Alabama Opens Practice For Saban’s 16th Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the practice field for the first time in the fall of 2022. Nick Saban opens his 16th season in search of his seventh national championship in his Alabama tenure. The Tide welcomes back two of college football's most special players in Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski Award winning edge defender Will Anderson.
Nick and Terry Saban to Dedicate 19th Habitat House in Tuscaloosa Thursday
The king and queen of Alabama Football, Nick and Terry Saban, will dedicate the 19th Habitat for Humanity "championship" house they have funded in Tuscaloosa during a ceremony next Thursday. The incredible philanthropic tradition began in 2012, less than a year after the city was devastated by an EF-4 tornado...
Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022
I don't usually fall for this crap from "trolls" online. This time, I guess I did. This fool has tons and tons of followers on social media. His stuff has been featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, just to name a few. I gotta respond this time. So, college...
Alabama Softball Ace Announces New NIL Deal
Alabama softball star Montana Fouts has announced a new sponsorship with Summit Stands, a shop that sells hunting treestands and accessories. "Y’all know that whether I’m on the field or in the woods, I’m always working on elevating my game! That’s why I’m so excited to announce an exclusive offer with @summitstands, the leaders in climbing and hang-on treestands for my other favorite season," said Fouts in an Instagram post.
Alabama Sets Date For Rematch Against Houston
Houston, TX -- The University of Alabama men's basketball team has announced the date that it will travel to Houston to face off against the Houston Cougars. The second game of the home and home series will take place on Dec. 10 at the Firtitta Center on campus as the University of Houston.
Nick Saban Confident in Ability of This Year’s Offensive Line
Nick Saban took time after the team's first practice on Thursday to speak with media about how his team looks heading into the 2022 college football season. The coach opened by talking about the importance of good nutritional and lifestyle habits for the players off the field in order to succeed in practice before moving on to a variety of topics, including one position group that has been at the forefront of fans' minds this offseason: the offensive line.
30 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Dont’a Hightower
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in 30 days, so let's look at the career of a legendary Bama linebacker, Dont'a Hightower.
Nick Saban Says Tight End Cameron Latu, “Will Miss Some Time in Camp”
Nick Saban spoke with the media following Alabama's opening day of fall camp and talked about the status of his team as it heads into the 2022 season. The coach covered several various topics, but provided an update to one position group that could weigh heavily on what the team looks like in Week 1.
31 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Sam Shade
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is just 31 days away, so let's look at a former Crimson Tide defender who has made quite a name for himself after football in the coaching world, Sam Shade.
Former Alabama Receiver Sidelined at Training Camp with Injury
Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith did not practice at Eagles camp on Thursday due to a groin injury. "Again, we're being cautious with him. We know how important he is to this work of this organization. And I don't know exactly a play, but you know, they're running a lot. He's, he's always at the top of the charts of who ran the most and so, just a little bit of wear and tear there," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.
Alabama Rookie is Set to Return for NFL Season
Detroit, MI -- Former Alabama wideout and newly drafted Detroit Lion Jameson Williams is set to make his return around the halfway mark of the 2022-2023 NFL season. He is currently sitting on the non-football injury list for the team, but is expected to make a full recovery and make his debut in November of this year.
29 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Minkah Fitzpatrick
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just 29 days, so let's look at one of the most versatile players of the Nick Saban era, Minkah Fitzpatrick.
High schools adapting football practices to accommodate triple-digit heat
Fayetteville, N.C. — The heat is on in Cumberland County, yet it's not stopping high schools from getting student athletes ready for the upcoming football season. Aug. 1 was the first day high school athletes could practice for fall sports. Much of the week has featured triple-digit heat. Throw in some football pads and a helmet, and there could be a heat-related disaster.
Paul Finebaum Calls Nick Saban Out for “Rebuilding Year” Comment
After Nick Saban's comments on Wednesday morning on JOX 94.5's Mac and Cube Show about last season, calling it a "rebuilding year," ESPN radio personality Paul Finebaum criticized the Alabama head coach for what he said. "This is very predictable if you follow Nick Saban closely," he said on ESPN's...
Eli Gold Sidelined To Start The 2022 Football Season
The University of Alabama announced on Wednesday that veteran play-by-play radio broadcaster Eli Gold will be sidelined to start the 2022 football season. Gold has served as the voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988 but due to health issues he will not be available at the beginning of the year.
Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa
At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Alabama Collective Announces Subscription Service
The Alabama collective, High Tide Traditions, announced a subscription service on Tuesday for fans of the Crimson Tide to donate to its mission in an unique way. High Tide Traditions started in April of 2022 and was created to help student-athletes learn how to utilize their brand to get the most out of their current and future NIL deals and make professional partnerships.
