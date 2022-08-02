4-Star Gaurd Freddie Dilione visits the Tide

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith did not practice at Eagles camp on Thursday due to a groin injury. "Again, we're being cautious with him. We know how important he is to this work of this organization. And I don't know exactly a play, but you know, they're running a lot. He's, he's always at the top of the charts of who ran the most and so, just a little bit of wear and tear there," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

