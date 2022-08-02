ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Monroe Estate defends Ana de Armas' casting in Blonde amid accent outrage

By Lauren Milici
 3 days ago
The Marilyn Monroe estate has publicly defended Ana de Armas after the official trailer for Blonde left some viewers outraged at the actress's accent.

According to Variety , the trailer was met with harsh criticisms over de Armas' Cuban accent still coming through in the trailer. Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, the owners of the Marilyn Monroe estate, released a statement in the actress's defense.

"Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history," Rosen said. "Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!"

The film was not authorized by the estate, most likely because the film is based on a fictionalized account of Monroe's life, rather than a non-fiction book. Blonde, written by author Joyce Carol Oates, was released in 2000 to rave reviews and was a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award.

De Armas is of Cuban descent, and spent a year working on her Marilyn Monroe accent (H/T The Times ). While the icon's breathy voice is a noted signature, there's a whole lot more to playing Monroe – and director Andrew Dominik believed De Armas was the perfect choice (via Vanity Fair ) after her first audition.

Blonde is set to hit Netflix on September 28. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.

GamesRadar

GamesRadar

