ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Canceled Due to ‘Open Carry’ Gun Laws

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwfpl_0h1rCsgj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwpyZ_0h1rCsgj00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Music Midtown—which spans two weeks in the heart of Atlanta’s Piedmont Park and attracts tens of thousands of concertgoers, has been canceled. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , the decision is linked to the state’s lax gun laws.

The organizers of the annual event declined to give a reason for the cancellation. However, multiple sources to the AJC that it was because they could no longer ban guns at the event, which is in a public park.

This year’s lineup was expected to feature Future , Jack White, and Fall Out Boy.

In a statement the festival wrote on social media, they noted that organizers canceled the event due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

“We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon,” the festival’s statement said.

Stacy Abrams Tried To Warn Them

Disappointed fans pointed blame at Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. However, a 2014 state law legally allowed Georgians to carry guns on public land. However, it was unclear if the law applied to private events in those places. A 2019 Georgia Supreme Court ruling made it difficult for private groups to restrict guns from short-term events held on public land.

A lawsuit threatened Music Midtown if they attempted to execute a band—also, some artists were rumored to be planning to refuse to perform.

Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams noted that the policy is bad for the state’s economic prosperity—a sentiment echoed by other Democratic leaders in the state. “This shows you that public safety and the economy is intertwined,” said state Sen. Jen Jordan, the Democratic nominee for attorney general. “And it shows that Republican policies are dangerous – and they’re bad for business.”

Welp.

We hope anyone who purchased tickets we’re able to get full refunds with no hassle.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz call for preservation of Black-owned Atlanta businesses

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz have criticised a recently introduced nuisance ordinance in Atlanta that they claim is penalising small and Black-owned businesses in the city. The rappers, both Atlanta natives, attended a city council meeting on Monday (August 1) to call for the preservation of small businesses. The father of rapper Young Thug, Jeffrey Williams Sr., was also there and argued that the ordinance’s “catch-all approach” of trying to reduce violence in proximity to clubs and establishments “penalises uninvolved parties”.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Griffin, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown

ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

This Week In Black History August 3-9, 2022

Whitney Houston, one of the greatest singers of the past 50 years, was born Aug. 9. 1928—The Atlanta Daily World begins publication as the first Black daily newspaper in modern times. It was founded by William A. Scott III. Amazingly, the first Black daily newspaper in history—the New Orleans Tribune—was founded one year before the end of slavery in 1864.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Jen Jordan
AOL Corp

Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

Amphitheaters New Trend in Cities in Metro Atlanta Mable House Amphatheatre Booked Solid With Major Performers

Summertime in Atlanta has been sizzling and Amphitheater outdoor concerts have been super hot in popularity!. Amphitheaters have been popping up all over the metro Area over the past few years with the latest in Dekalb County, the Dekalb Rainbow Park Amphitheater at 1831 Rainbow Drive next to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center. It opened a few months ago on May 14th with performances by Atlanta based Broadway actress and recording artist Jennifer Holiday and trumpeter Joey Sommerville. It seats 1,000, cost $1.7 million to construct and was spearheaded by Dekalb Commissioners Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson who worked with the Dekalb Department of Community Development to fund. The opening performance was produced by choreographer, director and producer Stepp Stewart and drummer and music director J Fly.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Laws#Ajc#Future#Georgians#Georgia Supreme Court#Music Midtown
discoveratlanta.com

Where to Get the Best Cookies in Atlanta

Whether it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or time to indulge in a sweets-filled cheat day, you’re in luck. You can never go wrong with stopping to grab something sweet while in Atlanta, especially when the plethora of options makes it so easy. Looking to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this Aug. 4? Check out some of Atlanta’s best cookie shops below.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-attend concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s the top of the week so while you’re planning out all the things you have to do this week, don’t forget to make some time for yourself - and when I say for yourself, I mean you and your favorite artist. These are some of the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

TSA to host hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport (ATL both Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10 to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO). The hiring event will take place at...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge

The 2022 Music Midtown festival scheduled to take place in September at Piedmont Park has been canceled. Rumors had been circulating all weekend on social media that a cancellation announcement was imminent. Local journalist George Chidi posted on his social media Friday that the change in Georgia’s gun law was the reason behind the decision. […] The post Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta lawmakers introduce legislation to protect ‘legacy’ business

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some city leaders are pushing to “Keep Atlanta, Atlanta” by protecting the city’s oldest businesses. In a resolution introduced August 1, Atlanta City Councilmembers Jason Dozier, Matt Westmoreland, and Jason Winston took the first steps to create a program to protect and preserve legacy Atlanta-based businesses. The legislation asks Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest ATL to conduct a feasibility study of legacy business programs in other cities, with the goal of creating a similar program to protect businesses in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy