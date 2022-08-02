Myrtle Beach's 'Black Thai' chef is 1 of 14 earning spot in national seafood competition

Read on abcnews4.com
'We thought things were crawling on us:' Viral TikTok reveals mold in Myrtle Beach resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach is receiving some unwanted attention after a viral TikTok video showed mold in one of their rooms. The video has racked up more than six million views and more than 360,000 comments. Kelly Bruce, the woman who...
SC gov. announces Safe Driving Campaign during Myrtle Beach press conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced a partnership on a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state of South Carolina. The new partnership was unveiled at a press conference with Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDPS...
SC Governor urges preparation after new Hurricane Season outlook released
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the latest forecast has been updated by hurricane researchers with NOAA and Colorado State University. The weather experts are now predicting a slight decrease in tropical activity compared to the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still a wide agreement that 2022 is expected to be an above-average year for storms now that we have entered the peak months.
Remembering Jacob Hancher: Myrtle Beach officer gets bridge named after him
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department will gather to honor a fallen officer Friday afternoon. Officials will be naming the Harrelson Boulevard Bridge after Private First Class Jacob Hancher. The ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. Hancher was shot and killed in the line of...
A boat with wheels! Amphibious Search & Rescue Boat drives directly into NMB ocean surf
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat in North Myrtle Beach astonished people Tuesday morning, stopping beach-walkers in their tracks. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad revealed its new Amphibious Search and Rescue Boat Tuesday. It's the first of its kind being used for ocean rescue in America.
Lucky winner in Murrells Inlet needs to check Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for $300,000
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Someone in Murrells Inlet needs to check their Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from Tuesday night. A grocery shopper won $300,000 on the ticket bought at Lowes Foods on Highway 707. The ticket holder matched all five numbers and powered-up for an additional $1, to...
Walmart reopens following reports of bomb threat in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9 p.m.): Police say no threat was found, and Walmart is back open to the public. Georgetown Police and Fire departments are responding to a call about a possible bomb threat made toward the town's Walmart. Shoppers are being cleared out of the store,...
