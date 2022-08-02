Award-Winning Fresh Lobster Was Coming To Boise Now That’s Been Put On Hold

Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO