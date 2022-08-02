Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi breaks down second-quarter earnings and shift to services

Read on www.cnbc.com
Related
protocol.com
Robinhood is cutting another 23% of its staff after a bad bet on trading growth
Robinhood said Tuesday that it was cutting more jobs as CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that the company got 2022 market trends wrong. Just three months after announcing that it was reducing its workforce by 9%, the trading app said it would cut another 23%. The earlier reductions “did not go far enough,” Tenev said in a letter to employees.
CNBC
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
CNBC
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
A flood of new drivers are joining Uber because everything is more expensive
As inflation rates hit 40-year highs, a surge of new drivers are joining Uber's platform in the hopes of earning extra cash. In the company's earnings call Tuesday morning, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi estimated that more than 70% of drivers said inflation had played a part in their decisions to join the ride-hailing service.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
freightwaves.com
Why Atlas Air has become tempting takeover target for investors
Unconfirmed reports that Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings to take the freighter airline private provides the latest example of private capital flowing into the air cargo space. It’s a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 crisis as aircraft became essential for delivering critical medical goods and supporting an explosion in online buying.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel
Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down the company's second-quarter earnings report and provides an outlook for travel demand heading into the fall. Fogel also provides a revenue outlook for the current quarter and reacts to JetBlue's plan to merge with Spirit Airlines. "We are very pleased with what we saw for our second quarter," Fogel tells CNBC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Trading app Robinhood cuts nearly a quarter of its staff
Robinhood, which became wildly popular during the pandemic, is reeling. After a decline in earnings, the company announced a second round of layoffs.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Alibaba shares pop as revenue beats expectations
Alibaba just posted flat revenue growth for the first time since becoming a public company, but investors don't seem to mind.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Uber will let drivers see how much they make from rides before accepting them
Uber will allow drivers to see how much they could earn from a round trip and where they will drop the users off before they accept a ride request. The company's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, announced last week that the app would introduce "upfront fares" so drivers can know how much they will be paid before the trip while introducing more "flexible" options that let drivers see requests in other areas.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
CNBC
Job cuts and smaller bonuses loom for Wall Street amid collapse in IPOs and stock issuance
Pay cuts are expected across wide swaths of the financial industry as bonus season approaches, according to a report released Thursday by compensation consultancy Johnson Associates. "There are going to be a lot of people who are down 50%," Alan Johnson, managing director of the namesake firm, said in an...
AOL Corp
Starbucks CFO 'encouraged' by over-delivery of expectations, consumer behavior shift
As inflation takes a toll on Americans' wallets, coffee lovers don't seem to be pulling back on their Venti iced cold brew with extra cold foam and two pumps of brown sugar syrup. It's quite the "opposite," according to Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri. "What we saw this quarter is the...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
UBER earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
CNBC
Where companies say they will cut budgets first in a softer economy
Many companies are reducing their real estate footprint as a result of pandemic changes in the way corporate staffers work, and with the rise of more flexible work-from-home policies. As the economy weakens and there are more corporate budget cuts, a new Gartner survey of CFOs finds that one of...
Down 79%, Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Recent Earnings Release?
Snap's second-quarter earnings sent negative shockwaves across Wall Street. Should contrarian investors buy the dip?
Comments / 0