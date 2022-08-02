ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi breaks down second-quarter earnings and shift to services

 3 days ago
Robinhood is cutting another 23% of its staff after a bad bet on trading growth

Robinhood said Tuesday that it was cutting more jobs as CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that the company got 2022 market trends wrong. Just three months after announcing that it was reducing its workforce by 9%, the trading app said it would cut another 23%. The earlier reductions “did not go far enough,” Tenev said in a letter to employees.
CNBC

Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast

Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
CNBC

PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company

PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
A flood of new drivers are joining Uber because everything is more expensive

As inflation rates hit 40-year highs, a surge of new drivers are joining Uber's platform in the hopes of earning extra cash. In the company's earnings call Tuesday morning, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi estimated that more than 70% of drivers said inflation had played a part in their decisions to join the ride-hailing service.
freightwaves.com

Why Atlas Air has become tempting takeover target for investors

Unconfirmed reports that Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings to take the freighter airline private provides the latest example of private capital flowing into the air cargo space. It’s a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 crisis as aircraft became essential for delivering critical medical goods and supporting an explosion in online buying.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down the company's second-quarter earnings report and provides an outlook for travel demand heading into the fall. Fogel also provides a revenue outlook for the current quarter and reacts to JetBlue's plan to merge with Spirit Airlines. "We are very pleased with what we saw for our second quarter," Fogel tells CNBC.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Uber will let drivers see how much they make from rides before accepting them

Uber will allow drivers to see how much they could earn from a round trip and where they will drop the users off before they accept a ride request. The company's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, announced last week that the app would introduce "upfront fares" so drivers can know how much they will be paid before the trip while introducing more "flexible" options that let drivers see requests in other areas.
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
CNBC

Where companies say they will cut budgets first in a softer economy

Many companies are reducing their real estate footprint as a result of pandemic changes in the way corporate staffers work, and with the rise of more flexible work-from-home policies. As the economy weakens and there are more corporate budget cuts, a new Gartner survey of CFOs finds that one of...
