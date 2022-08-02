Read on www.5newsonline.com
Related
blavity.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
KTAL
TTPD: Texarkana man kills self as officers attempt to serve search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say an 87-year-old man shot himself Thursday afternoon while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, it happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Galleria...
Shelby County seeking identities of ATM robbery suspects
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an ATM robbery. According to officials, at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, two Black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. According to police, they […]
3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: July 15 – August 1, 2022
On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoy1047.com
Tractor-trailers overturn on I-30 near 212 mile marker
One tractor-trailer overturned on the interstate, blocking both westbound lanes and another overturned and began leaking hazardous materials. The leaking cargo was handled by the Haz-Mat Company. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Yesterday Attorney General Paxton filed a motion to enjoin the Biden Administration from...
KSAT 12
Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas – The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. According to the Texarkana Gazette, Cass County officials were called around 11 p.m. Friday after the three girls disappeared from their family’s home just outside of Atlanta on State Highway 77.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
Police: Man pointed gun at clerk, threatened to shoot up store
TEXARKANA, Texas — A man was arrested in Texas after police said he pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk and threatened to shoot the place up. The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Scott Daniels, 46, on charges of deadly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest. Police said that Daniels did not have enough money to buy a cigar at the convenience store, and when the clerk refused to buy it for him, he cursed at the clerk and then “asked the clerk how she would feel if he shot the place up.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta ISD gives statement on tragic death of three sisters
ATLANTA, Texas — Bodies of three siblings, Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes ,8, and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, were found in a pound near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road 3319 west of Atlanta, Texas. Investigators said the children were reported missing Friday night around 10 p.m.
Hazardous cargo leaks from large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hazardous cargo leaked from a large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County on Thursday. The truck involved appeared to be transporting two trailers. The crash happened on I-30 westbound at the 212 mile marker. The driver was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. A hazmat company helped […]
ktoy1047.com
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
KLTV
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
klax-tv.com
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area
With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
hopeprescott.com
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North
Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
Comments / 0