Watch: Armed Thief Gets Gym Karma After Threatening Fighter

A 12-year-old Alabama girl is being hailed as a “hero” after she escaped from her alleged kidnapper’s home, where two decomposing bodies were later found, authorities said Tuesday. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the girl’s case. In connection with the bodies, as of yet unidentified, Pascual-Reyes has also been charged with three counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse. He was taken into custody in Auburn less than 24 hours after the 12-year-old was found walking along a stretch of Alabama highway by a passing motorist, the Tallapoosa Sheriff said. The girl had been bound to a bedpost and drugged with alcohol at one point during her captivity, Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. “We gave her medical attention,” he added. “She is safe now. We want to keep her that way.” Abbett declined to identify the girl, nor say whether she knew her alleged captor, only saying that the investigation remained “fluid” and “changing.”Read it at AL.com

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO