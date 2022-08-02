ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man accused of breaking into car arrested in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Bellingham police said Wednesday that a Providence man, who is accused of breaking into several cars, was arrested in the early morning. Police said that 26-year-old Thony Greene is allegedly responsible for numerous break-ins around the town. Investigators were called to Muron Avenue at about...
BELLINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest Fall River man on arson charges following fire that led to rescue of two people

Authorities have made an arrest concerning a fire on Wednesday that destroyed a building and led firefighters to rescue two people. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Fall River Police Department responded to 784 Globe Street for a report of a fire in the hallway. Upon arrival, officers observed flames and smoke erupting from the entrance and stairwell.
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Westport Police#Westport Detectives
Turnto10.com

Cranston man charged in shooting of man who had been stabbed

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man who had also been stabbed. Multiple police jurisdictions blocked off Dyer and Prudence avenues late Wednesday night. Cranston police said a man was stabbed in Providence, and then ran into a convenience store in Cranston asking for help. Police said when he went back outside he was shot at.
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End

At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach

A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy