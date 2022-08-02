ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Award-Winning Fresh Lobster Was Coming To Boise Now That’s Been Put On Hold

By Cort
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Maine State
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lobster Roll#Downtown Boise#Seafood Restaurant#Macaroni And Cheese#Food Drink#Freshies Lobster Co#Warehouse Food Hal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
104.3 WOW Country

10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!

Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Calling All Idaho Creators, Boise Entrepreneur Week Could Change Your Life

Have you ever dreamed of starting your own business? Do you have a passion to create or produce something that people love? Are you ready to get out of your 9 to 5 job and be your own boss? Boise is an amazing city for entrepreneurs. Each year a week long event helps focus, build and support Idahoans who are ready to take the leap or those who already have and need a boost or more exposure and support.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy