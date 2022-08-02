ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX

By Kim Jarrett
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires the detainees to be...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana lawmakers poised to approve $200 tax rebate for Hoosiers

Hoosier taxpayers are likely to receive a $200 rebate check from the state, instead of $225, sometime in the next few months. State lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on a plan to return a portion of Indiana's record $6.1 billion budget reserve, but decided Thursday to reduce by 11% the value of the payment recommended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to ensure more Hoosiers are eligible to receive it.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington’s 8th Congressional District still too close to call for GOP challenger

(The Center Square) – While votes are still being tallied, current numbers show uncertainties in Washington’s 8th Congressional District race. The district is carved out of the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties, as well portions of Chelan and Kittitas counties. As of Thursday, incumbent Kim Schrier is far ahead in the lead with 48% of the vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KPVI Newschannel 6

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
COLUMBUS, OH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eastern Oregon lawmakers call on state to immediately roll back harmful map

SALEM — This morning, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R- Crane, released a two-page statement highlighting the serious errors in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s roll-out of the Wildland Urban Interface and Wildfire Risk Assessment, citing serious issues in the map creation, lack of transparency, and abuse of process.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Food Security#Legislature#School Children#Lawsuits#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
KPVI Newschannel 6

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska

Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours later, after her contractions started, after...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia sales tax holiday will run through the weekend

(The Center Square) – A sales tax holiday on school supplies and emergency preparedness items, which temporarily exempts purchasers from the tax, will run from Friday through Sunday in Virginia this weekend. The sales tax begins Friday one minute after midnight and ends at 11:59 on Sunday. The qualified...
VIRGINIA STATE
ksl.com

'Substantial' number of missing, killed livestock reported in Utah

TAYLORSVILLE — Utah agricultural leaders say they are noticing an alarming new trend this year. There has been an uptick in missing livestock or livestock killed across the state. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Tuesday that they have received 77 reports of missing cattle this year, as well as five horses or mules, and one sheep or goat. Of those 83 cases, only seven have been found.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy