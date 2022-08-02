NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Tennessee men have been indicted on federal charges accusing them in the theft of firearms from dealers, authorities said. Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23, also were charged Monday with possession of stolen firearms, while Dillard was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in a news release.

