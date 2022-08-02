Read on www.titusvilleherald.com
West Virginia starts back-to-school sales tax holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents in need of materials for the upcoming school year can save money this weekend during a sales tax holiday. Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that starts Friday. It includes school-related items such as clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.
New Yorkers can apply online for IDs with “X” option
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers who want a driver's license with an “X” gender identity marker can now apply online and skip the line at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that New Yorkers can go to the state DMV website to...
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. August 1, 2022. Editorial: Baby steps won’t get Louisiana’s needy children into life’s fast lanes. With a state budget flush with new revenues signed into law, advocates for improved child care — a bipartisan coalition of conservatives and liberals — are having a deserved victory lap.
2 New Mexico counties added to wildfire disaster declaration
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state’s historic wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Semifinalists named for Kentucky Teacher of the Year award
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Semifinalists for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year award have been announced. Eleven teachers are contending in the elementary, middle and high school categories. One of the teachers will be selected as Teacher of the Year. A ceremony to announce the winners is scheduled for Sept. 20.
Single-A California League Glance
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
3 Tennessee men indicted in thefts from firearms dealers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Tennessee men have been indicted on federal charges accusing them in the theft of firearms from dealers, authorities said. Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23, also were charged Monday with possession of stolen firearms, while Dillard was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in a news release.
