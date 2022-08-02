ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news, rumors: Man City in talks to sign Sergio Gomez, Cucurella close to joining Chelsea, more

Read on www.cbssports.com

BBC

Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella

Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Daily Mail

Chelsea are to turn their attention to £40m-rated Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters - as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defence once again with Brighton's Marc Cucurella on the verge of joining for £50m

Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add another defender to his squad ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign. The Blues previously tried to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde during the summer window, but deals fell through for various reasons.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Have Enquired About Udinese's Destiny Udogie

Manchester City have enquired about Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie as they ramp up their search for a new fullback, according to reports in Italy. Udogie is one of the most highly regarded young fullbacks in Europe, having impressed in the Serie A at such a young age. The 19-year-old was loaned out to Udinese last season from Hellas Verona and the Udine natives opted to make his deal a permanent one following an outstanding 2021/22 campaign.
SB Nation

REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon

Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
theScore

Chelsea sign Cucurella in transfer reportedly worth up to £63M

London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Chelsea have signed Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Premier League rivals Brighton on a six-year contract, the London club announced Friday. No fee was disclosed but British media reports have valued the deal at £63 million after add-ons. The 24-year-old should now be...
The Independent

Cesar Azpilicueta signs new two-year Chelsea contract to end Barcelona speculation

Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024.The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona’s long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old.The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board of major club trophies since, with the 2021 Champions League and 2022 Club World Cup completing the set.The long-serving defender automatically triggered a one-year addition to his Chelsea deal at the back-end of last term, but has now committed to a more lasting extension to his Stamford Bridge tenure.Boss Thomas Tuchel was understood...
