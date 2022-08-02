Transfer news, rumors: Man City in talks to sign Sergio Gomez, Cucurella close to joining Chelsea, more

Read on www.cbssports.com
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong ‘wants London move’, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona close, Cristiano Ronaldo latest
THE Frenkie de Jong saga is set to go down to the wire as the transfer window hots up. Manchester United have had a £72m bid accepted by Barcelona and have insisted they would not pursue the player if they didn't believe he wanted to join. But Todd Boehly...
Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella
Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
West Ham snap up Maxwel Cornet after activating £17.5m transfer relegation release clause from Burnley
MAXWEL CORNET will re-join the Premier League after West Ham triggered his release clause at Burnley. Cornet, 25, was relegated last season with Burnley as their top goalscorer with 10 goals. His performances and the subsequent relegation of the Clarets caused Cornet to attract a lot of interest. Among the...
Report: Manchester City Lose Out On Marc Cucurella To Chelsea Fabrizio Romano Confirms
Chelsea have been looking for defensive reinforcements throughout the window and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed with his famous 'Here we go' that they have got Marc Cucurella after swooping in beating Manchester City to his signature.
Chelsea are to turn their attention to £40m-rated Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters - as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defence once again with Brighton's Marc Cucurella on the verge of joining for £50m
Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add another defender to his squad ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign. The Blues previously tried to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde during the summer window, but deals fell through for various reasons.
Report: Manchester City Have Enquired About Udinese's Destiny Udogie
Manchester City have enquired about Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie as they ramp up their search for a new fullback, according to reports in Italy. Udogie is one of the most highly regarded young fullbacks in Europe, having impressed in the Serie A at such a young age. The 19-year-old was loaned out to Udinese last season from Hellas Verona and the Udine natives opted to make his deal a permanent one following an outstanding 2021/22 campaign.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian ‘in talks over shock Premier League return with Fulham showing transfer interest’
WILLIAN is in talks over a shock return to the Premier League with Fulham, according to reports. The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger, 33, left the Emirates in 2021 just a year into his three-year deal. However, Goal in Brazil state he could be on his way back to London.
Soccer-West Ham's new signing Scamacca not match fit for Man City
Aug 5 (Reuters) - West Ham United's new striker Gianluca Scamacca will miss their Premier League opener against champions Manchester City as he is short of match fitness following his move from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo, manager David Moyes said on Friday.
REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon
Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
Chelsea will pay monster potential £62m fee for Cucurella – but with an important change to original deal
Chelsea will pay a final fee of £55m for Marc Cucurella, plus £7m in add ons. That’s a monster fee – far more than Man City were willing to pay, but it comes with an important caveat. Rather than selling Levi Colwill to the Seagulls, as had been the agreement as recently as 24 hours ago, Chelsea will now only send him on loan.
Chelsea sign Cucurella in transfer reportedly worth up to £63M
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Chelsea have signed Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Premier League rivals Brighton on a six-year contract, the London club announced Friday. No fee was disclosed but British media reports have valued the deal at £63 million after add-ons. The 24-year-old should now be...
Report: Manchester United Hold ‘Long-Standing’ Interest in Premier League Midfielder
In light of the extended Frenkie de Jong debacle, United's contingency plan for a different midfielder has been laid out by Melissa Reddy.
Chelsea star ends transfer speculation by signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has ended all transfer speculation by signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Barcelona were still pushing to sign Chelsea defender Azpilicueta this summer. The Spanish defender was set to be out of contract next summer, and with the sanctions placed...
Latest transfer news and rumour on Ronaldo, Foden, Vardy, Traore, Damsgaard, Ronaldo, Gomez, Angelino, Maddison
England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, don agree a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week for Manchester City. (Mail) Manchester United and Chelsea dey monitor Leicester City English striker Jamie Vardy, 35, wey get one year left on im current deal. (90min) Tottenham dey likely to turn to Wolves winger...
Cesar Azpilicueta signs new two-year Chelsea contract to end Barcelona speculation
Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024.The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona’s long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old.The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board of major club trophies since, with the 2021 Champions League and 2022 Club World Cup completing the set.The long-serving defender automatically triggered a one-year addition to his Chelsea deal at the back-end of last term, but has now committed to a more lasting extension to his Stamford Bridge tenure.Boss Thomas Tuchel was understood...
Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear
The commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season is less than 24 hours away but the mind games at the top have made a head start.
