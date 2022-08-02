Read on smokymountainnews.com
themaconcountynews.com
Town recognizes employee accomplishments
Franklin Town Hall’s council meeting room on Aug. 1 strained to contain the number of family members attending in support of several employees recognized for achievements, promotions, and more. The meeting opened with six police officers receiving badges by Chief of Police Bill Harrell – and pinned on by...
my40.tv
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
WYFF4.com
SLED part of search for evidence on Oconee County property
SENECA, S.C. — State investigators were part of a search Wednesday in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at an address on Mormon Church Road. They said it was in connection to the search for evidence in...
my40.tv
'Thought he punched me, maybe it was a smack,' man claims excessive force by Woodfin PD
Woodfin — A Rutherford County man claims he was unjustly arrested and Woodfin police officers used excessive force while doing so. According to Geoffrey Auer Sr., he was staying at his girlfriend’s house on Oct. 3, 2021, when he noticed lights outside. He said he went to investigate with a beer in one hand and his cell phone in the other.
Smoky Mountain News
Plans laid for new Franklin High School
The first class to graduate from the current Franklin High School did so in 1952. Back then, there were fewer buildings and less developed grounds, but 70 years later, much of the high school remains largely the same. Now, Macon County is coming together to build a new high school...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded with the police to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, […]
FOX Carolina
New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County veteran with service dog denied service at local nail salon, uses experience to teach ADA laws
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville county veteran with a service dog is hoping her experience at a local business will prevent future problems with businesses and individuals with service animals. Kim Woods is a Navy veteran and has a service dog named Wrangle. The Navy veteran and her dog...
WYFF4.com
Shooting outside Anderson business was fight between 2 people in car, not drive-by, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police say what they first thought was a drive-by shooting was not. The shooting happened about noon at Zane’s Fast Stop on Dobbins Bridge Road, in Anderson, according to Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the male teen who had...
my40.tv
Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
iheart.com
Jeff Worley Ending Candidacy Buncombe County Sheriff's Race Citing
Election day is more than 3 months away and the landscape for the Buncombe County race for Sheriff is already changing. Republican candidate Jeff Worley is withdrawing his name from the race citing new information regarding his health. Worley's campaign reached out exclusively to News Radio 570 WWNC with a...
accesswdun.com
Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Young Harris
Two people were arrested and two arrest warrants were issued following a drug bust on Aug. 2 in Towns County. Officers with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office raided Mountain County Inn on Ga. 66 in Young Harris after citizens complained of drug activity. Authorities conducted a two-week-long investigation which...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Oconee Co. man admitted to inappropriately touching child
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center after deputies say he admitted to a child sex crime. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday after deputies say 56-year-old Donald Kevin Earle stated he touched a child inappropriately. They...
Smoky Mountain News
Waynesville to ask county to chip in on recreation costs
Citing precedent and historical trends, the town of Waynesville will request that Haywood County government resume its annual financial contribution to the town’s recreation budget. “They used to do it, and given that, we bolster recreation for the entire county, we feel like the county should consider helping us...
Local briefs: new school years in three more counties, drug agents make big bust in Gainesville
Students began new school years Monday in Hart, Elbert, and Madison counties: it’s back to class for students and teachers tomorrow in the schools in Clarke and Oconee counties. There is railroad talk in Madison County, where officials are looking at plans for a pedestrian crossing for the railroad...
my40.tv
No phone service for more than 11,000 Verizon customers in Bryson City area, police say
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 11,000 Verizon customers in the Bryson City area are without service, the police department said in a Facebook post Monday. According to the Bryson City Police Department, eight cell towers are down. VERIZON CUSTOMERS: 911 CALLS DROPPED, SERVICE HAS BEEN DETERIORATING FOR...
3 teens charged with murder of 17-year-old in Greenville Co.
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
