Franklin, NC

themaconcountynews.com

Town recognizes employee accomplishments

Franklin Town Hall’s council meeting room on Aug. 1 strained to contain the number of family members attending in support of several employees recognized for achievements, promotions, and more. The meeting opened with six police officers receiving badges by Chief of Police Bill Harrell – and pinned on by...
FRANKLIN, NC
WYFF4.com

SLED part of search for evidence on Oconee County property

SENECA, S.C. — State investigators were part of a search Wednesday in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at an address on Mormon Church Road. They said it was in connection to the search for evidence in...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Plans laid for new Franklin High School

The first class to graduate from the current Franklin High School did so in 1952. Back then, there were fewer buildings and less developed grounds, but 70 years later, much of the high school remains largely the same. Now, Macon County is coming together to build a new high school...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded with the police to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Jeff Worley Ending Candidacy Buncombe County Sheriff's Race Citing

Election day is more than 3 months away and the landscape for the Buncombe County race for Sheriff is already changing. Republican candidate Jeff Worley is withdrawing his name from the race citing new information regarding his health. Worley's campaign reached out exclusively to News Radio 570 WWNC with a...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
accesswdun.com

Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Young Harris

Two people were arrested and two arrest warrants were issued following a drug bust on Aug. 2 in Towns County. Officers with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office raided Mountain County Inn on Ga. 66 in Young Harris after citizens complained of drug activity. Authorities conducted a two-week-long investigation which...
YOUNG HARRIS, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man admitted to inappropriately touching child

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center after deputies say he admitted to a child sex crime. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday after deputies say 56-year-old Donald Kevin Earle stated he touched a child inappropriately. They...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Waynesville to ask county to chip in on recreation costs

Citing precedent and historical trends, the town of Waynesville will request that Haywood County government resume its annual financial contribution to the town’s recreation budget. “They used to do it, and given that, we bolster recreation for the entire county, we feel like the county should consider helping us...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End

The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
GREENVILLE, SC

