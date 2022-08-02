Monarchs Earn Run-Rule Win, Qualify for Bracket Play at NBC World Series

Read on www.adastraradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
Monarchs Quest for NBC World Series Title Continues Today in Wichita
Wichita, Kan. – The Hutchinson Monarchs survived pool play at this year’s NBC World Series, and they will continue their quest for their first title at 6 p.m. today. The Monarchs start the eight-team, single-elimination bracket by taking on perennial power Seattle Studs in the third of four games at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium.
catchitkansas.com
Rising Star: Kansas Elite Heat bring national championship home to Wichita
Struber is signed to play college football at Kansas State University. West Squad practices at Fort Hays State University in preparation for Kansas Shrine Bowl. The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is set for Saturday, July 23 in Pittsburg. Kansans come together to help Nickerson family after deadly crash. Updated:...
adastraradio.com
Bracket Play Set for Thursday at 88th NBC World Series
WICHITA – The final eight teams are set for the 88th NBC World Series. Single elimination bracket play begins Thursday. Game times are Noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Eck Stadium in Wichita. No games will be played on Wednesday. See Thursday’s schedule here. Four...
The impact of 7-foot transfer Quincy Ballard this summer for Wichita State basketball
After playing sparingly at Florida State the last two seasons, Ballard wants to make an immediate impact for the Shockers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Haven High School Volleyball Organizing Card Drive for Jones Family
HAVEN, Kan. – The Haven High School Volleyball team has organized a gift card drive for the Jones Family to help Amy and Ava Jones as they continue to recover in a rehab facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Both were critically injured when they were struck by an impaired driver on July 5th. The accident claimed the life of Trey Jones and also injured Creek Jones.
adastraradio.com
Robert Green
Robert Lee "Bob" Green, of McPherson, KS passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home in McPherson, Kansas. Robert attended Grant County schools, and graduated from Lamont High School, Lamont, Oklahoma in 1946. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church McPherson, Kansas. Robert...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Friday/Saturday - Extreme Heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous heat will set in across the area for Friday and Saturday. Widespread 100 degree temperatures and sunshine will be common both days and it will certainly feel hotter with humidity factored in. Please exercise caution if working outdoors and check on those without AC, and don’t forget the pets.
adastraradio.com
Carrillo Named Sterling College Campus Pastor
Sterling, Kan. – Sterling College has named Jose Carrillo as the College’s campus pastor. Carrillo has previously served as a young adult pastor and associate pastor at the Christians by the Bay Church in Hercules, Calif. In his role at Sterling Carrillo will be facilitating and encouraging spiritual growth on campus and he will be providing leadership to the Office of Spiritual Life, a sub-department of the broader Office of Student Life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Casual
Chick N Max set to build 1st franchise
Wichita-based Chick N Max, a fast casual franchise specializing in almond-wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches and fried tenders, has signed a lease to open its first franchised unit. Located in the Westlink Shopping Center at 8977 West Central Ave., in Wichita, the restaurant, owned and operated by Leghorn Development, marks the chain's fourth location in the Wichita area.
Inside a Kansas Clinic Where the Battle Over Abortion Is Still Raging
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. By midmorning on an early October day in 2021, the parking lot is full at the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Cars have been pulling in steadily for hours under a slate sky, droplets from the unpredictable autumn showers pimpling their shiny surfaces. Some parked cars hold men, waiting, the glow of a phone casting their faces in a blueish light.
adastraradio.com
Cathy Weaver
Cathy Weaver, 81, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Schowalter Villa. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Cathy Weaver, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSN.com
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search volume for Gaines is 150,000 times over the last year.
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
adastraradio.com
Wesley A. Dirks
Wesley A. Dirks, 77, of Inman, KS, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, surrounded by family at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was a retired farmer, poultry producer, and carpenter. Wes was born on September 22, 1944, in Bonners Ferry, ID, the son of Noah K. and Martha...
Car purchased illegally in Salina later found near Chicago
A car purchased by fraudulent means from a Salina dealership was later located in a suburb of Chicago. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that earlier this month, an unknown suspect used a fraudulent identification from Texas to arrange financing and purchase a 2020 Kia Stinger from Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street.
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
kfdi.com
Thrown firework starts fire at north Wichita park
The City of Wichita is asking for help finding the people responsible for starting a grass fire at a northside park. Someone drove through Evergreen Park, near 25th and Arkansas, on August 3. A passenger threw a firework mortar out of a window, starting a grass fire that firefighters were able to put out. No damage to structures was reported.
Comments / 0