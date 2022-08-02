Monarchs Earn Run-Rule Win, Qualify for Bracket Play at NBC World Series

Sterling, Kan. – Sterling College has named Jose Carrillo as the College’s campus pastor. Carrillo has previously served as a young adult pastor and associate pastor at the Christians by the Bay Church in Hercules, Calif. In his role at Sterling Carrillo will be facilitating and encouraging spiritual growth on campus and he will be providing leadership to the Office of Spiritual Life, a sub-department of the broader Office of Student Life.

STERLING, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO