saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher on Texas A&M entering Year 5 of his tenure: 'I think we're right where we want to be'
Jimbo Fisher isn’t worried about lofty expectations in College Station this fall. The Texas A&M head coach stated on Wednesday during a press conference that he thinks the Aggies are “right where we want to be”:. This time last year, Fisher’s team was entering the season as...
247Sports
GigEm247 talks big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M
After a slow start to July, Texas A&M has come to life on the recruiting trail over the past few days landing several big targets. The momentum actually began over a week ago with the addition of top-100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and carried over to this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill got the party started announcing his commitment to the Aggies ahead of the big weekend pool party. A few hours later, national top-100 prospect Dalton Brooks joined the fold as well.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Legends Event Center in Bryan expected to be complete by winter 2022
Construction continues at the Legends Event Center at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, and it is set to open by the end of the year. The 122,300-square-foot building is expected to be the largest indoor combination of volleyball and basketball courts in the Texas Triangle of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, according to Frank Clark, the city’s special projects manager for the center.
Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion
There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Costco opens first College Station store
Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store, which is located off Texas 6 in Midtown, held a grand opening at 8 a.m. LaVergnee Carlson, a College Station resident, said she had been waiting for a Costco...
1 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident involving 3 vehicles on Tuesday is reported to have closed off some lanes in Bryan on Tuesday afternoon. Reports from the police personnel on the scene state that the cause of the accident is still under investigation. These reports also proceeded to [..]
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell president” Ricky” Dickson testifies as government witness against his “friend”
AUSTIN — Richard S. “Ricky” Dickson, the current President at Blue Bell Creameries, testified Wednesday as a government witness against his predecessor and one-time mentor, Paul Kruse. Dickson took over from Kruse in 2017 at the Brenham, TX, company known for its flagship brand of Blue Bell...
KBTX.com
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, College Station’s Costco opened its doors Thursday morning, becoming the 35th Costco in Texas. The grand opening started at 7:30 a.m., but shoppers arrived around 6 a.m. Before doors opened, officials from Bryan, College Station and Navasota cut the ribbon and gave opening speeches.
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
Navasota Examiner
Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan
BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department. Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
wtaw.com
Early Monday Morning Crash That Closes Harvey Mitchell Parkway Leads To A DWI Arrest
A crash just after 2 a.m. Monday that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway by Easterwood Airport results in the arrest of one of the drivers. According to the College Station police arrest report, 30 year old John Taylor Jenkins of College Station ran away from scene and was found about two hours and two miles away crying outside a stranger’s apartment.
kwhi.com
LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL
Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
kwhi.com
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE TWO FIRES AT LAKE SOMERVILLE SUNDAY
Multiple crews fought two fires at Lake Somerville throughout Sunday afternoon. Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Mantey says firefighters were called out around 12:30 p.m. to a fire on Yegua Creek Park Road. When they arrived, they found a fire about 4 acres in size that was a flare-up from a previous fire that could have been started by lightning during a passing storm.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG BUST ON SATURDAY NIGHT
A Navasota man was taken into custody on Saturday night after a drug related arrest. Navasota Police reported that officers were patrolling around 8:15pm, when they discovered a vehicle with several equipment violations. Police stopped the driver, 45-year-old Kenneth Wilkerson of Navasota, in the 300 block of Blackshear Street. During...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AIRPORT FBO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CITY
The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear About Wildfires Causing Property Damage For The First Time
For the first time, property damage has been reported from wildfires in Brazos County outside of city limits. Deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware told county commissioners this week that one structure and several vehicles have been lost since his last update. Ware also reported that wildfires are also getting...
