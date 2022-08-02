ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

GigEm247 talks big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M

After a slow start to July, Texas A&M has come to life on the recruiting trail over the past few days landing several big targets. The momentum actually began over a week ago with the addition of top-100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and carried over to this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill got the party started announcing his commitment to the Aggies ahead of the big weekend pool party. A few hours later, national top-100 prospect Dalton Brooks joined the fold as well.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Legends Event Center in Bryan expected to be complete by winter 2022

Construction continues at the Legends Event Center at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, and it is set to open by the end of the year. The 122,300-square-foot building is expected to be the largest indoor combination of volleyball and basketball courts in the Texas Triangle of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, according to Frank Clark, the city’s special projects manager for the center.
BRYAN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion

There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Michigan State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
Bryan College Station Eagle

Costco opens first College Station store

Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store, which is located off Texas 6 in Midtown, held a grand opening at 8 a.m. LaVergnee Carlson, a College Station resident, said she had been waiting for a Costco...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, College Station’s Costco opened its doors Thursday morning, becoming the 35th Costco in Texas. The grand opening started at 7:30 a.m., but shoppers arrived around 6 a.m. Before doors opened, officials from Bryan, College Station and Navasota cut the ribbon and gave opening speeches.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Navasota Examiner

Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan

BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department. Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
FRANKLIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Texans#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Aggies#Lsu#Tigers#Aggieland#Sec
kwhi.com

LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL

Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
kwhi.com

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE TWO FIRES AT LAKE SOMERVILLE SUNDAY

Multiple crews fought two fires at Lake Somerville throughout Sunday afternoon. Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Mantey says firefighters were called out around 12:30 p.m. to a fire on Yegua Creek Park Road. When they arrived, they found a fire about 4 acres in size that was a flare-up from a previous fire that could have been started by lightning during a passing storm.
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG BUST ON SATURDAY NIGHT

A Navasota man was taken into custody on Saturday night after a drug related arrest. Navasota Police reported that officers were patrolling around 8:15pm, when they discovered a vehicle with several equipment violations. Police stopped the driver, 45-year-old Kenneth Wilkerson of Navasota, in the 300 block of Blackshear Street. During...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM AIRPORT FBO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CITY

The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy