ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres Near Deal for Nats Star Amid Dodgers, Cardinals Buzz

By Tyler Conway
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
Read on bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More

Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees claim Luke Bard

The Yankees have claimed right-hander Luke Bard off waivers from the Rays, reports Lindsey Adler of The Athletic (Twitter link). Tampa Bay designated Bard for assignment earlier in the week. The Yankees opened a spot on the 40-man roster this morning when they outrighted right-hander Carlos Espinal, so there is a 40-man vacancy for the newly claimed Bard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Updated Post-Trade Deadline 2022 MLB Playoff Predictions

Now that Major League Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone, all postseason contenders have to do is get as far as they can. In the meantime, let's take a whack at predicting which teams will get the furthest. Ahead are our picks for not only which teams will end...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Washington, DC
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Bleacher Report

Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, August Edition

Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position with two months to go in the 2022 season?. That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside past performance, expectations and long-term projections. In other words, name recognition and previous success don't mean anything here....
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
Bleacher Report

Jackie Bradley Jr. Cut by Red Sox After Eric Hosmer Trade; Won World Series with BOS

The Boston Red Sox have released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., the team announced Thursday. The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams first reported the move. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline Tuesday, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Tweets, Memes from Episodes 5, 6 of ESPN Documentary

The fifth and sixth episodes of ESPN's The Captain, highlighting legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, aired on Thursday night, and they were just as good as the previous episodes in the docuseries. The fifth chapter of the seven-episode documentary began by highlighting the Yankees' loss to the Red...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juan Soto Trade#The Washington Nationals#Usa Today Sports#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Bleacher Report

Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'

Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler. Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Were Finalist for Juan Soto, Made 'Solid Effort'

The Los Angeles Dodgers "made a solid effort" to land star outfielder Juan Soto before the Washington Nationals eventually dealt the two-time All-Star to the San Diego Padres prior to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. The Dodgers were finalists for Juan Soto....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Juan Soto Thanks Nationals, Fans After Blockbuster Deadline Trade to Padres

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto tweeted a message of thanks to the Washington Nationals and their fans early Wednesday morning following his pre-deadline trade to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Soto expressed gratitude for the Nats organization and the fans who supported him, while also...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Bleacher Report

Warriors Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors have shifted again from NBA hunters to the league's hunted. World champions for the fourth time in eight years, the Dubs spent their summer preparing for their upcoming title defense. While free agency resulted in more subtractions than additions, Golden State still did a decent job...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy