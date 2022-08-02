ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Sources: Minnesota Twins finalizing deal for Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge Lopez

By ESPN.com news services via
ABC News
 2 days ago
Read on abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman say goodbye to Baltimore: ‘It really was a dream come true for me to play for the Orioles’

Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancee Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on July 28, which the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA

The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Twins acquire reliever Michael Fulmer at the deadline

The Minnesota Twins wrapped up a busy day ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long. Fulmer was the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. After making the All-Star...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Atlanta Braves acquire Jake Odorizzi from Houston Astros in trade

ATLANTA -- The World Series champion Atlanta Braves bolstered their starting staff ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday by giving up a reliever who played a big part in their 2021 title. Poised for another postseason run, the Braves dealt former closer Will Smith to the Houston Astros for right-hander...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Cedar Rapids#The Baltimore Orioles#The Houston Astros#The Minnesota Twins#Espn#Cleveland Guardians#Triple A St Paul
FOX Sports

Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Orioles GM doing damage control with players over deadline moves

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros, while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Heat linked to former All-NBA big man

The Miami Heat could be trying to help compensate for the loss of 37-year-old PJ Tucker by bringing in [checks notes] … another 37-year-old. Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke recently with an unnamed NBA executive who indicated that the Heat may be a potential landing spot for veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who remains unsigned in free agency.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy