‘Better Call Saul’ Had a Surprise ‘Home Alone’ Cameo: Devin Ratray’s Buzz

Better Call Saul finally gave fans a Breaking Bad crossover with cameos from original series stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. But they weren’t the only exciting guest stars in Season 6, Episode 11.

The episode, titled “Breaking Bad”, shows Gene (Bob Odenkirk) tragically backsliding into the criminal tendencies of his old persona Saul Goodman. With help from cab driver Jeff (Pat Healy) and his pal (Max Bickelhaup), Gene orchestrates a series of scams and robberies aimed at carefully selected marks who are wealthy, like to drink, and live alone. After getting a mark drunk, Jimmy sends him home in Jeff’s cab where he’s drugged with a complimentary water bottle. Once the mark goes inside and crashes, Jeff’s friend slips in and take photos of ID, credit cards, and other sensitive personal information that can be used to steal cash and gain access to valuable accounts.

The AMC prequel has given fans some major cameos in its final season, including Carol Burnett as Jeff’s mother Marion and Jim O’Heir as a mall security guard, and Monday night’s episode was no different. Here’s a look at three noteworthy “Breaking Bad” cast members: Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray, Ugly Betty and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman, and Better Call Saul‘s own Peter Diseth.

Devin Ratray as Alfred Hawthorne Hill

Photo: AMC

Ratray plays Gene’s first mark, an insufferable character named Alfred, who we meet at a bar. He’s watching Gene (who he calls Victor) sing karaoke after losing a bet, and as the night continues Gene purposefully loses more bets to ensure Alfred’s confidence and alcohol intake skyrocket. After Alfred leaves Gene at the bar, we watch him guzzle a bottle of drugged water on his cab ride home. Jeff walks him to his door, slaps some tape on the strike plate so it won’t lock upon closing, and Jeff’s friend sneaks in to find Alfred asleep on the couch. Jeff swipes Alfred’s wallet to take photos of its contents, snoops through his desk, photographs personal documents and bank statements, and more. After he gets what he came for, Jeff’s friend leaves quietly and Alfred remains physically unharmed. In a few weeks time, however, he’ll realize he’s been royally scammed.

If Ratray looks familiar, that’s because he played Kevin’s older brother Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone franchise. Yes, really! He also reprised the famous role in Disney+’s 2021 movie Home Sweet Home Alone, where he played adult Buzz, who grew up to become a police officer. Ratray’s IMDb page shows he has a number of other acting credits, but Better Call Saul fans recognized him as Buzz instantly.

Kevin Sussman as “Cancer Scam Victim”

Photo: AMC

One of Better Call Saul‘s signature montages shows Gene and his team carry out their new go-to con on a number of other unsuspecting gents whiling piling up some serious cash. After the supercut ends, we see Gene interact with another mark, played by Kevin Sussman. Though we don’t know the name of Sussman’s character, we do learn he has cancer. For a moment, the news seems to rattle Gene and it looks as though he’ll call off the scam. When he puts Sussman’s character in a cab, it becomes clear he’s lost any shred of empathy he was able to hold onto.

Before the episode ends, Jeff’s friend informs Gene he was unable to carry out the crime after learning the mark had cancer. Gene’s furious and makes Jeff drive him to the mark’s house so he can conduct the scam himself. Jeff cautions Gene, noting that the drugs he gave the mark have likely worn off by now, but Gene assures him it will be fine. The last shot of the episode shows Gene entering the mark’s house, a visual that’s made more stressful by the fact that the previews for the next episode show a police car responding to a call.

If you’re wondering why this particular Better Call Saul character looked so familiar, it’s not because he’s actor Paul Giamatti. We promise. You likely know Kevin Sussman from his roles as Walter on the ABC dramedy Ugly Betty, Stuart Bloom on The Big Bang Theory, or more recently Mark Roessler on The Dropout. You can check out his IMDb page for additional roles.

Peter Diseth as Bill Oakley

Photo: AMC

Finally, the “Breaking Bad” episode reunites Better Call Saul fans with Bill Oakley (Peter Diseth), Albuquerque’s former Deputy District Attorney and colleague of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. While Bill wasn’t physically present in the episode, we see Francesca (Tina Parker), Saul’s loyal secretary, drive past a bus bench with his ad on it. The ad includes a photo of Bill alongside the words “William Oakley & Associates,” the slogan “TRUST EXPERIENCE, TRUST OAKLEY,” a phone number, and a website. Hmm…

With Oakley’s competition gone, it seems he decided to channel his inner Saul Goodman and become a defense attorney who rents bus ads. In a little Better Call Saul Easter Egg, the website www.oakley4defenselaw.com actually exists, and is quite persuasive. And while the phone number provided in the ad currently gives me a busy signal when dialed, it played a voice message from Bill earlier this morning.

Was this Oakley & Associates ad just another clever callback detail from Better Call Saul‘s writers, or does it foreshadow a world in which Gene needs bailing out and hires Oakley as his defense attorney? Only time will tell, and here’s hoping the final two episodes deliver more impressive cameos along with more answers.

