When Will ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Be on Hulu?

By Kayla Cobb
 3 days ago
It’s difficult for a comedy to walk the line between laugh-out-loud funny and heartbreakingly sincere. Yet that’s exactly the balancing act Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waitit’s Reservation Dogs has honed. Season 1 emerged as one of the best new shows of 2021. Now Season 2 is here to see if this series can pull it off again.

We know you want to watch Reservation Dogs Season 2, and we have you covered. Consider this your guide on how to watch new episodes of this FX on Hulu gem.

When Does Reservation Dogs Season 2 Premiere?

This August, we’re heading back to the reservation for one of the most heartfelt comedies on TV. The first two episodes in Reservation Dogs‘ second season — “The Curse” and “Run” — will be available on Hulu starting on Wednesday, August 3. After that, new episodes will premiere on Hulu weekly on Wednesdays.

What Time Does Reservation Dogs Season 2 Premiere?

Because Reservation Dogs is an FX on Hulu original, new episodes land on the streaming service a little earlier than other FX shows. Starting at 3/2c a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, you can expect new episodes of Reservation Dogs. If you don’t see those new episodes appear right away, don’t panic. Sometimes it just takes a few minutes. Refresh your Hulu app or your browser, and the episodes should be there.

How to Watch Reservation Dogs

This one is a little confusing. Even though Sterlin Harjo’s comedy is an FX original, it’s an FX on Hulu show. That means the only way to watch it is through a Hulu subscription. On that front, you have a few options.

Hulu’s base plan, which comes with ads, costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. If you want to upgrade to a plan with ads, that costs $12.99 a month. You even have some options if you’re interested in upgrading your Hulu plan to a live TV skinny bundle. Hulu + Live TV, which also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+, costs $69.99 a month for a plan with ads. The ad-free option costs $75.99 a month.

Is There a Trailer for Reservation Dogs Season 2?

There certainly is, and it’s going to tug at your heart. Let’s just say that the gang has has split up, at least for the time being.

Who’s in the Cast of Reservation Dogs Season 2?

Your favorite low-level criminals are all back. Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs as the fearless Elora, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as the spiritually confused Bear, Lane Factor as the sweet Cheese, and Paulina Alexis as chronically deadpan Willie Jack. Season 2 will also see an expanded role for one of Season 1’s side characters. Jackie (Elva Guerra), the leader of the NDN mafia and one of the gang’s rivals, is going to be spending a lot of time with Elora. Speaking of…

How Did Reservation Dogs Season 1 End?

The plan was always for the crew to go to California together. After all, that was where their late friend, Daniel, wanted to go. But as “Satvrday” unfolded, it became clear that this was a plan that Elora was more dedicated to than her friends. Spoilers ahead.

As a tornado approached, the first to drop out was Willie Jack. She revealed that in the wake of her cousin Daniel’s death, she wants to spend as much time with her parents as possible. Cheese followed suit a while later, though he didn’t give a reason. That meant only Elora and Bear were left, but that didn’t mean they were on good terms.

All season, Bear grappled with wanting to leave with his friends and wanting to stay on the reservation to make his home better. While waiting for the tornado to pass in a church basement, Elora laid into her friend. “You know that you never really wanted to go to California in the first place, and now we’re gonna go there, and you’re gonna mooch off me the entire way,” Elora said before dishing the final blow. “Your dad would be fucking proud.”

Despite those hurtful words, Bear was ready to leave his home, abandon his mom, and ignore his spiritual guide so that he could go with Elora. But she never picked him up. Instead, Elora picked up Jackie, the leader of the NDN mafia. In Season 2, these two girls are traveling cross country and leaving their friends to deal with the mess.

