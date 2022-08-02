ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Industry’ Season 2 Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in HBO’s Series?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYgRp_0h1r59H700

There are a lot of stressful shows on television, but none of them capture the horrors of the workplace quite like Industry. Season 1 on the HBO drama revolved around a group of young graduates who were all competing for a permanent position at the investment firm, Pierpoint & Co. If they weren’t killing themselves over this toxic work environment (literally), they were snorting and screwing everything in sight.

Now, after almost two years, this series is back. In the wake of a global pandemic, nothing has calmed down. Consider this your guide to when you can watch all the episodes in this new season.

When Do New Episodes of Industry Season 2 Premiere?

Prepare to break out a new pack of chewing gum because your life is about to get a whole lot more stressful. The first episode of Industry premieres on HBO this Monday, August 1, at 9/8c p.m. New episodes will then premiere on HBO weekly.

But what if you don’t have HBO proper? No worries. New episodes will also air on HBO Max starting this Monday, August 1. You can expect to see them the same time the air on HBO proper. If you don’t see them right away, refresh your HBO Max app or browser and they should be there. Sometimes it just takes a minute or two for new episodes to load.

How Many Episodes Are in Industry Season 2?

Just like with Season 1, there will be eight episodes in this latest installment. Looking for a week-by-week guide? We have you covered:

  • Episode 1, “Daddy”: Monday, August 1
  • Episode 2, “The Giant Squid”: Monday, August 8
  • Episode 3, “The Fool”: Monday, August 15
  • Episode 4, “There Are Some Women…”: Monday, August 22
  • Episode 5, “Kitchen Season”: Monday, August 29
  • Episode 6, “Short to the Point of Pain”: Monday, September 5
  • Episode 7, “Lone Wolf and Cub”: Monday, September 12
  • Episode 8, “Jerusalem”: Monday, September 19

How to Watch Industry Season 2

Because Industry is an HBO original, the only way you can watch is through an HBO account. If you have one through your cable provider, you’re already set. Simply make sure your TV is turned to HBO on Mondays before the series premieres. You can also use your cable username and password to watch the series on HBO Max.

What’s that you say? You don’t have HBO Max? Not a problem. A basic plan with ads costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. If you’re in more of an ad-free mood, that will cost you $14.99 a month.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon

When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
MOVIES
TheWrap

Here’s What’s New on Hulu in August 2022

With the new month come new arrivals to all TV and movie streamers, including Hulu. The August 2022 slate contains many classic re-watch options as well as new seasons of original shows and new movies as well. For those who couldn’t get enough of Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele’s latest...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The Episodes#Television#Pierpoint Co
Decider.com

Warner Bros. Movies Are No Longer Guaranteed To Arrive On HBO Max After A 45-Day Theatrical Window: Source

After 48 hours of industry rumors, speculation, and panic over HBO Max, a clearer picture is starting to form. Fans of Hacks can let out that breath they’ve been holding—but movie lovers may want to second-guess their loyalty to the service which has, arguably, been the No.1 must-have streamer for cinephiles for the past two years. Despite previously announced plans to send all Warner Bros. 2022 movies to HBO Max after 45 days in theaters, Decider has been told by a source that the company will now use a “case-by-case basis” approach to determining when their theatrically-released films will land...
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

HBO Max is under new management, and fans are worried about the fate of shows like 'Hacks', 'Peacemaker' and 'South Side'

Fans of popular HBO Max original shows and movies are anxiously awaiting to hear their fate as rumors swirl that major changes are underway at the streaming service. Ever since HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery earlier this year to become Warner Bros. Discovery, industry watchers have speculated that CEO David Zaslav will look to combine Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single streaming platform.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status. Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Merged HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Service Eyed for Summer '23

Click here to read the full article. Prepare to say goodbye to HBO Max (and Discovery+). Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that it will combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, which will launch in Summer 2023. A name for the combined service, along with pricing, will be announced at a later date — though the service will offer both ad-lite and ad-free tiers. All told, the combined streamer will be a one-stop destination for titles from Warner’s sizable portfolio — which includes, but is certainly not limited to: HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network,...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

How ‘The Bear’ Became The Surprise Hit Of The Summer

We all knew that Stranger Things 4 would be the show of the summer, but no one could have predicted this season’s other giant hit: FX’s The Bear. On June 23, FX quietly dropped all eight episodes in the comedy-drama’s first season on Hulu. In the weeks since, this series about the thrill and hell of the restaurant industry has taken on a life of its own. There have been glowing reviews, interviews with real-life chefs, high-profile photoshoots, and thirst posts. Boy, have there been thirst posts. Any time a show exclusive to streaming blows up the way The Bear has,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘The Sandman’ Cast Guide: Who Stars In The Adaptation Of The Neil Gaiman Comic?

The first issue of Neil Gaiman’s comic book The Sandman was published in 1989, and the idea of adapting it to the screen has been around since at least 1991. One attempt to bring the story to life was being developed almost 10 years ago by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was in talks to star as Morpheus the Dream King, though it never came to be, so Netflix’s new ten-episode series — also called The Sandman, natch — marks the first time we’ll see The Dreaming and those who inhabit it. So just who will be starring in the series?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wedding Season’ on Netflix, An Indian-American Rom-Com

From screenwriter Shiwani Srivastava comes an Indian-American romantic comedy about two singles who are reluctantly set up by their parents. The broad strokes of the film ring true for many first-generation Indians in the US, but does the film avoid stereotypical storytelling to get to the heart of the story? WEDDING SEASON: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Asha (Pallavi Sharda) is a perennially single workaholic who has no interest in settling down just yet, though her more traditional Indian parents worry about her prospects as she gets older. To get her parents off of her back, she makes a deal...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Sandman’ Premiere on Netflix?

Looks like we only have one more sleep until The Sandman comes to Netflix. Neil Gaiman‘s groundbreaking comic book series was an industry-changing phenomenon in the 1980s and ’90s and continues to be one of the most beloved graphic novel titles of all time. Now, over thirty years since its debut, The Sandman is getting a live action adaptation. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, one of the Endless, aka a godlike group of siblings tasked with ruling over seven key realms tied to humanity. Dream, also known as Morpheus or The Sandman, has the dubious honor of reigning over the Dreaming, the place where we go when we sleep and from whence all dreams and nightmares are born.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Family Series After One Season

HBO Max has decided not to renew Gordita Chronicles for a second season. The streaming platform announced the show's cancellation on July 29, a little over a month after its launch, citing a lack of interest in live-action family programming. Claudia Forestieri, the creator of Gordita Chronicles, tweeted her disappointment...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy