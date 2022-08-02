Giant “Momma Duck” Returning to Michigan & The Great Lakes

Read on k1025.com
Ship that sank during ‘incredible storm’ in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan
The story of what unfolded on the doomed ship that fateful November night is chilling and dramatic, but until now no one had ever seen the vessel at the center of the shocking maritime tragedy. A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has...
Mackinac Bridge Builder, 93, Gets A Piece Of What He Built
Jack Thompson is a part of history. Michigan history, in a big, big way. In fact, he's living history. Thompson is one of the people who built the Mackinac Bridge. A project that Michiganders talked about since the 1880s if not earlier, but could never seem to agree on how to do it or pay for it, until the 1950s.
EEK!: Reptile Sightings Spook Michigan College Town, Cause Nature Center To Shut
Albion College in Michigan snapped to it and closed a nature center on its campus after two separate gator sightings in the Kalamazoo River last weekend, Midland Daily News reported. The Kalamazoo River cuts through the Whitehouse Nature Center’s 140 acres. According to the college, there were two independent...
MSNBC
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
Thunderstorms and subsequent flooding in the Orlando area have put a damper on summer vacations.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation
Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
teslarati.com
Tesla eyes new Michigan facility, but it needs to clear hurdles first
Tesla is eyeing a facility in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. The Michigan space spans 42,600 square feet and was formerly a Barnes & Nobles. It is located on the west side of Orchard Lake Road. Real estate developer Curis Enterprises wants to buy the space from Mitch Gappy, who owns it under Orchard Book Property LLC.
College Sports World Reacts To Developing Michigan Hockey Situation
Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson's fate still hangs in the balance amid the fallout from a recent independent investigation into the program. The investigation, conducted by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the University of Michigan, reportedly uncovered accusations of Pearson abusing players and misleading recruits about how much scholarship money they would receive, among other improprieties.
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
Mallory McMorrow cruises to victory in metro Detroit state senate primary
Democratic rising star Mallory McMorrow easily handled her primary opponent, winning a metro Detroit state Senate seat in one of the few races involving two incumbent lawmakers after the redistricting process. McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, won after receiving more than twice as many votes as fellow incumbent state Sen. Marshall Bullock, D-Detroit, per unofficial results. Both ran to represent the new 8th Senate District, which spans from Ferndale and southeast Oakland County to the northwest corner of Detroit, after redistricting pushed...
Your week in metro Detroit: We're ready for some 🏈
Very soon, the school bells across Michigan will be ringing, signaling the start to another year. And, as has been tradition in this state for generations, another back-to-school will kick off — literally — on Monday. That is when high school football teams are allowed to begin practicing....
