Antonio Brown Starting New Dance Craze, 'Put That S*** On!'

Read on www.tmz.com
Related
Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.
“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.
TMZ.com
Cardinals Star Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested, Mug Shot Released
12:46 PM PT -- According to jail records, Brown was booked on a charge of exceeding 85 MPH. 12:29 PM PT -- TMZ Sports has obtained Brown's mug shot ... and he appeared to have a slight smile on his face in the photo. Cardinals star Marquise "Hollywood" Brown spent...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
TMZ.com
Shannon Sharpe Expects NFL To Call Rodgers Over Psychedelics, 'Not A Good Look'
Roger Goodell could be on Aaron Rodgers' Line 1 very soon ... 'cause Shannon Sharpe says he expects the NFL commish to call the Packers star after the QB admitted to using psychedelics earlier this week. "I'm sure the NFL is probably going to give him a call and say,...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Aaron Rodgers Open To Reconciling With Family, 'I Believe In Healing'
Aaron Rodgers believes it is possible to make amends with his estranged family one day ... saying he's truly grateful for his upbringing and holds no resentment over how things played out. The Green Bay Packers superstar had a messy falling out with his parents and two brothers several years...
Yardbarker
Broncos Urged to Sign Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
In the wake of the season-ending ACL injury to starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, all eyes are on Denver Broncos HQ to see if the team might look outside the roster for possible replacements. If Denver were to look off-roster, the first name that comes to mind, for many, is...
Yardbarker
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers sign hold-in WR Diontae Johnson to contract extension
PITTSBURGH -- Diontae Johnson got his deal. After a weeklong hold-in at the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp, the wide receiver and the team reached a two-year extension that averages $18.355 million per year, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin. The deal, worth up to $39.5 million if he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Steelers, Johnson Remain Far Apart on Contract
The wide receiver and the team have yet to agree on an amount.
AOL Corp
NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Chris Godwin practices after ACL injury, Tom Brady gets excused absence
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin took a major step Friday in his return from an ACL injury. Godwin, who tore his ACL in Week 15 last season, took part in his first practice with the team. The move signals Godwin has made immense progress since his ACL tear....
TMZ.com
Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Says He's All Good After Collapsing on Stage
One of the Ying Yang Twins says his collapse in the middle of a concert wasn't as bad as it looked ... insisting he's fine and pledging to take better care of himself moving forward. D-Roc tells TMZ Hip Hop the incident is being blown out of proportion on the...
TMZ.com
Ex-Patriot Lineman Says He Crashed Car On Purpose To Avoid Getting In Trouble W/ Belichick
Former Patriots O-lineman Rich Ohrnberger was so afraid of being cut by Bill Belichick ... he intentionally rear-ended a van while on his way to practice after running late to a team meeting!!. Ohrnberger -- a fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft -- made the confession Thursday on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez Ranks Chris Brown Over Michael Jackson With $200K 'King Of Pop' Chain
Tory Lanez recently surprised Chris Brown in Toronto with an insane diamond chain that crowned him the undisputed “King Of Pop” over Michael Jackson … and TMZ Hip Hop has all the shiny details attached. We spoke to Imperial Jewelry in NYC who tells us they’re very...
WR Marquise Brown Arrested for Speeding
New Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Arizona on Wednesday morning. Apparently, Brown was arrested with a charge of “criminal speeding.” That could mean he was exceeding 85 mph, exceeding a speed limit by 20 mph and exceeding 35 mph while approaching a school zone. It is unclear at this time which rule/rules he is guilty of breaking.
Betting on the Chiefs' Skyy Moore to top all rookies in receiving yards
NFL season is a little over a month away, and legalization of sports betting in Kansas is right around the corner. With that in mind, it felt like a nice time to look around the market to find our favorite Chiefs player prop for the season, and we've narrowed our search down to one of their new pass catchers.
TMZ.com
Adrien Broner Questions Floyd Mayweather, Why Haven't We Boxed Yet?!
Adrien Broner feels some type of way about "big bro" Floyd Mayweather failing to hit him up for a fight, saying if the shoe was on the other foot, they would've already boxed and got PAID!. It's not like 33-year-old Broner -- a 4 weight class world champ -- hasn't...
TMZ.com
UFC Star Colby Covington Wins Over $70k At Poker Table
Colby Covington doesn't only win in the Octagon -- he wins at the card table, too -- recently competing in two high-level poker tourney's in Florida, winning over $70k!!. It all went down at the 2022 Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open this week in Hollywood, FL. 34-year-old Colby entered a tournament -- the largest in the state's history with over 7,700 entrants -- and astonishingly, playing against many professional players, made the final table, finishing 7th!
TMZ.com
Wiz Khalifa Apologizes for Viral Outburst About 'Horrible' DJs
Wiz Khalifa's finally breaking his silence about his angry tirade toward a pair of L.A.-based DJs inside a nightclub ... and he's admitting he was outta line. During a special edition Breakfast Club interview on Friday, DJ Envy took it upon himself to interview Wiz alongside DJ Drama to rep for all the turntablists worldwide … who may have been bothered at the sight of the star rapper trashing their backup support.
TMZ.com
Jayson Tatum Rejects Deuce's Shot At Youth Basketball Camp In Savage Video
Jayson Tatum is a straight-up savage ... the Boston Celtics star forward showed no mercy towards his little son, Deuce, rejecting his shot in a hilarious video!!. Tatum was hosting a youth basketball camp at his old high school, Chaminade College Preparatory School, in Missouri ... when he taught his 4-year-old son a hoops lesson the hard way.
TMZ.com
Royals' Amir Garrett Apologizes For Throwing Drink On Fan During Game
4:20 PM PT -- Seems Amir Garrett had a change of heart ... the Royals relief pitcher has now fired off an apology after throwing a drink on a fan last night in Chicago. "I owe the fan from last night's incident an apology. I realize my actions were uncalled for and that as players we are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans is a part of today's game. I hope he can forgive me."
Comments / 0