Kaia Gerber Made a Sneaky (and Sexy) Appearance in Austin Butler’s Latest Photo Shoot

You'll Be All Shook Up Over Kaia Gerber's Surprise Cameo in Austin Butler's Steamy Photo Shoot
Watch: Lisa Marie Presley Says Austin Butler CHANNELED Elvis ACCURATELY. We feel the temperature rising after seeing these sultry photos of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. The model made a subtle cameo in Elvis star's cover story for VMAN 49 Fall/Winter 2022 issue—and their burning love is ever present. In one black-and-white snap included in the new photo shoot, Austin's back is towards the camera as two pairs of arms are seen loosely wrap around his neck. Although you can't see exactly who’s embracing the actor, a small hint is given thanks to the appearance of Kaia's delicate wrist tattoo that reads "I know" with the words crossed out by a singular line.
Kendall Jenner Adds a Tiny Cowboy Tattoo to Her Collection
Kendall Jenner's tiny-tattoo collection just grew a little bigger. The model and entrepreneur went to Kate McDuffie for her new ink, and this latest addition matches the vibe of the rest of her body art perfectly. Jenner's new tattoo of a cowboy boot was placed discreetly on the inside of...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Just Debuted Her Newest Rodeo-Inspired Tattoo
Kendall Jenner seemed to enjoy her time in the country and is commemorating the trip with a new tattoo. As documented on her social media, Jenner recently traveled to Wyoming and fully inundated herself in the state's culture with hikes, days on the ranch, and of course, a rodeo. She now has debuted some new ink that marks the special trip.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Walk Hand-in-Hand During Rare Outing in NYC
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant are on an excellent adventure. The Bill & Ted star, 57, and his girlfriend, 49, enjoyed a low-key date night as they held hands and went for a stroll down Fifth Avenue in New York City. The long-time lovebirds later stopped at the Quality Meats steakhouse for a meal together.
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
Maya Hawke Is the Spitting Image of Uma Thurman as She Poses for Photo with Her Dad Ethan Hawke
Maya Hawke looked just like her mother as she posed on the red carpet with her father Ethan Hawke. The actress teamed up with her father to promote his new docuseries, The Last Movie Stars, and showed an uncanny resemblance to actress Uma Thurman, with her big eyes and easy smile.
Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet
Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Passionate Kiss on a Bench in Paris During Their Honeymoon
Mr. and Mrs. Affleck are showing off their love all over Paris. Today, Lopez and Affleck were seen showing sweet PDA on a private walk around a garden. The Marry Me star was glowing in a white flowy midi dress, featuring a colorful floral print, short sleeves, and an ample skirt. She carried a red bag and wore natural makeup and a messy bun.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
Jennifer Lopez Gets Pretty in Pink Pussybow Top & 6-Inch Birthday Heels With Ben Affleck & Kids on Honeymoon Trip
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. The “Halftime” star continued her chic summer style streak while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck today. The newlywed couple have been enjoying an eventful honeymoon in the City of Lights with their children. Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and her son Maximillian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck also came along for some fun. The group was spotted leaving the Micromania store in Paris. The world renowned pop icon was fashionably dressed for the...
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Kris Jenner Drops Her 9-Step Skin-Care Routine
As any fan of the Kardashian family knows, Kris Jenner pretty much does it all: momager, business mogul, Ariana Grande music video star, and pixie-cut pioneer. At this point, it's hard to find a career or title that the Kardashians star has yet to add to her impressively lengthy résumé.
Demi Lovato Appears to Call Out Ex Wilmer Valderrama in Her New Song
Demi Lovato—who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns—is currently getting ready to release her next album, Holy Fvck, and the just-released lyrics from her song “29” certainly seem to call out her ex Wilmer Valderrama. The song, the sixth track on her upcoming album, was previewed...
The Pony Braid Is TikTok’s Favorite Summer Hairstyle
TikTok beauty trends are the very definition of hit or miss, but thankfully, the latest trending hairstyle on the social media app is a certified hit: the pony braid. It’s just what it sounds like—a braided ponytail. Los Angeles–based hairstylist Justine Marjan told Allure that the look has been trendy for years and has become popular “among influencers and on Pinterest as of late for its ease of styling and versatility with fashion.” TikTok users have put their spin on the style by adding middle or zigzag parts, colored hair extensions, beads, and more under the hashtag #ponybraid, which has over 774,000 views as of this publication. Though the braided hairstyle can be worn any time of year, it’s appealing for those hot summer days when you want your hair off your neck in a cute updo.
What Sofia Carson Is Buying Now: Lip Gloss, Good Books, and Her Favorite Fragrance
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like many, Sofia Carson enjoys shopping. Unlike many, the actor and singer prefers if it’s not for herself. “I honestly like shopping for the people that I love in my life, like my sister or my mom,” she says. “Those are my favorite people to shop for.”
