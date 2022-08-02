ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

Gleaning for the World collecting supplies to deliver to Kentucky

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is collecting supplies to take to Kentucky for those in need after deadly flooding there. Gleaning for the World is accepting donations at Sam’s Club on Ward’s Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. “Five food...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: AARP addresses healthcare access in virtual summit

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AARP hosted a summit Thursday to address access to healthcare in rural communities. The Liable Appalachia Summit was held over Zoom; watch the video above this story. According to AARP, many people age 50 and older struggle to access affordable, quality health coverage and care. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

VDH reports first pediatric flu death for 2021-22 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2021-2022 flu season. VDH says the child living in Virginia’s Central region was under 5 years old and died from complications associated with the flu. “This tragic death reminds...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia ABC awards grants to support alcohol education and prevention efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) awarded more than $83,000 in Education and Prevention grants to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking. The ten selected organizations’ proposed projects will aim to prevent problem drinking and the devastating impact it can have on our communities, according to ABC. From driving under the influence campaigns to alcohol prevention curriculum for high school students, grantees will reach audiences young and old with the message of prevention.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke businesses prepare for annual sales tax holiday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginians will be able to waive sales tax this weekend for certain items. That’s because of Virginia’s annual “Sales Tax Holiday.”. There are three specific categories that items will fall into this weekend, including: school supplies, hurricane and emergency preparedness items and EnergyStar and Water Sense products.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Free and reduced lunches changing for 2022-2023 school year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lunch programs are changing this school year across Virginia. For the first time since the pandemic, many families will now have to pay for school lunches. Students in Virginia received free lunch during the last two school years without an eligibility application. Those pandemic policies expired...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Volunteers sought for “ReNew the New” river clean-up event

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Places across the New River Valley are hosting the seventh regional New River Cleanup event “ReNew the New” August 27. They invite citizens of the New River Valley to volunteer time to ensure the namesake of the region is healthy and clean. The 2022...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. Many are working without electricity. The National Weather Service expects the heat and humidity to combine for a heat index of up to 100 by midday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War. A spokeswoman for Youngkin confirmed to Richmond TV station WRIC Tuesday that Ann McLean had resigned from...
VIRGINIA STATE
