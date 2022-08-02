Read on www.wdbj7.com
Related
WDBJ7.com
Gleaning for the World collecting supplies to deliver to Kentucky
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is collecting supplies to take to Kentucky for those in need after deadly flooding there. Gleaning for the World is accepting donations at Sam’s Club on Ward’s Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. “Five food...
WDBJ7.com
COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: AARP addresses healthcare access in virtual summit
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AARP hosted a summit Thursday to address access to healthcare in rural communities. The Liable Appalachia Summit was held over Zoom; watch the video above this story. According to AARP, many people age 50 and older struggle to access affordable, quality health coverage and care. The...
WDBJ7.com
Southern Baptist Convention sends disaster relief teams to aid flood victims
BUCHANAN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The recovery continues in Buchanan County after major flooding in mid-July, and disaster relief volunteers from the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia are lending a hand. A team of volunteers deployed Sunday to the Buchanan County community of Whitewood. They’ve been working to re-insulate and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
VDH reports first pediatric flu death for 2021-22 season
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2021-2022 flu season. VDH says the child living in Virginia’s Central region was under 5 years old and died from complications associated with the flu. “This tragic death reminds...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia ABC awards grants to support alcohol education and prevention efforts
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) awarded more than $83,000 in Education and Prevention grants to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking. The ten selected organizations’ proposed projects will aim to prevent problem drinking and the devastating impact it can have on our communities, according to ABC. From driving under the influence campaigns to alcohol prevention curriculum for high school students, grantees will reach audiences young and old with the message of prevention.
WDBJ7.com
Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke businesses prepare for annual sales tax holiday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginians will be able to waive sales tax this weekend for certain items. That’s because of Virginia’s annual “Sales Tax Holiday.”. There are three specific categories that items will fall into this weekend, including: school supplies, hurricane and emergency preparedness items and EnergyStar and Water Sense products.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Free and reduced lunches changing for 2022-2023 school year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lunch programs are changing this school year across Virginia. For the first time since the pandemic, many families will now have to pay for school lunches. Students in Virginia received free lunch during the last two school years without an eligibility application. Those pandemic policies expired...
WDBJ7.com
Volunteers sought for “ReNew the New” river clean-up event
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Places across the New River Valley are hosting the seventh regional New River Cleanup event “ReNew the New” August 27. They invite citizens of the New River Valley to volunteer time to ensure the namesake of the region is healthy and clean. The 2022...
WDBJ7.com
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. Many are working without electricity. The National Weather Service expects the heat and humidity to combine for a heat index of up to 100 by midday.
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War. A spokeswoman for Youngkin confirmed to Richmond TV station WRIC Tuesday that Ann McLean had resigned from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Bedford man sentenced to eight years for 2021 crash that sent family to hospital
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after a DUI crash in Bedford sent a Farmville family to a hospital. Brandon Bateman of Goodview pleaded no contest in March to four charges, which included DWI. Bateman was sentenced on four charges:
Comments / 0