RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) awarded more than $83,000 in Education and Prevention grants to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking. The ten selected organizations’ proposed projects will aim to prevent problem drinking and the devastating impact it can have on our communities, according to ABC. From driving under the influence campaigns to alcohol prevention curriculum for high school students, grantees will reach audiences young and old with the message of prevention.

